Mom Says Daughter Was Invited on a Friend's Family Vacation — Then She Received a Huge Bill from the Parents

A mom got a pricey surprise after her daughter was invited on a friend's family vacation.

The woman, who shared her conundrum in a Reddit post, said her 16-year-old daughter was invited to travel to Costa Rica with her friend, along with her friend's parents and grandparents.

“I assumed they would only charge us for her food and activities like zip lining,” wrote the mom. “Nope.”

Instead, after the vacation, she received a bill for the full trip via email. The costs also included a portion of the accommodations fee and car rental. This came as a major surprise to the mom, who had recently been on the opposite end of the same situation: Two years prior, she had invited one of her other daughter’s friends on a vacation and they never charged the friend’s family for lodging or transportation.

“I would never dream of charging so much when I was going anyway!” the mom added.

When one commenter asked if the Original Poster (OP) if she had had a conversation with the friend’s parents ahead of the trip about how costs would be split, the OP said yes — though they admitted they must have “made a bunch of assumptions” and weren't paying super close attention to the details. “Big mistake,” the OP included.

Though the OP acknowledged that they “have the money so this ain’t gonna break me,” she said they would like to have a conversation with the family that issued the bill, and asked commenters for suggestions about how to broach the topic via email.

Some proposed that the OP ask the parents whether adding the daughter to the trip meant they had to book an additional room or rent a second car — framing the situation as a “misunderstanding.”

Other commenters perceived the incident less charitably: “Unfortunately, some people view their kid’s friend as a way to defray costs. Can charge way more than what it costs to bring the extra kid and make it too awkward for the other parents to say anything,” wrote one.

“It's a combination of lack of manners or basic home training and extreme entitlement,” added another.

Said a third: “It’s really s-----y they did this without talking about it before the actual trip.”



