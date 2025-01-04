Mom Wonders Why Her Daughter Wants to Sleep with Mattress on the Floor: ‘Are We Canceling Bed Frames?’

In a now-viral TikTok video, a mom revealed that her daughter, who is in the fifth grade, no longer wants to sleep in a conventional bed

A mom is stumped by her daughter’s sudden obsession with placing her mattress on the floor to sleep.

Posting on TikTok using the handle @missaliceroy, the mom asked other parents if they could figure out why her daughter is no longer willing to sleep in a conventional bed.

“So my daughter is in fifth grade and right now her thing is she no longer wants a bed and I mean like a bed frame, she wants her mattress on the floor,” the mom said.

“Okay cool. I’m not going to battle her on it, but I’m kind of confused,” she continued. “I can’t get the vision or like the concept behind it so I kind of need some help. Is this a thing that we’re doing or is it just my daughter’s creative brain?”

“Are we canceling bed frames?” she added in the caption of the post.

The 20-second video garnered almost 2 million likes and thousands of comments from parents sharing their thoughts.

Getty A mattress on floor (stock image)

Many people advised the mom to research Montessori beds, which are designed without restrictive railings and low enough to the floor for toddlers to independently get in and out.



“She has a friend with a Montessori bed,” one person commented.

“I always used to switch things up in my room around that age. I remember going from having a tall loft bed to having my mattress on the floor because I wanted something different and cozy,” another wrote.

“As a teenage girl, it’s probably because it looks super cozy. But after reading the comments, definitely get her a Montessori bed!” a third said.

“No more monsters under the bed,” another person quipped.

However, other commenters argued that having a bed close to the floor can cause mold to grow and increase the risk of bed bug infestations.

Several people even attempted to convince the mom to strictly enforce that her daughter sleeps in the bed she already has.

Among them was one person who confessed they had “no idea” why they went through a “phase” of wanting no bed frame as a child but were glad their parents said no.



