Moments these brides will never forget: 3 wedding surprises that bring tears of joy

Weddings are deeply emotional occasions, but these three brides shed even more happy tears on their big days. Whether adorable, touching, or surprising, these magical moments of matrimony are memories to last a lifetime for the brides and everyone who witnessed them.

In Bloomfield, Michigan, everyone was ready to see Kirstie Mihelich walk down the aisle, especially her two-year-old son, Pierson. When he saw his mom dressed in white holding flowers, he could not wait any longer to hug her!

Watch the video below to see Kirstie and Pierson share an adorable moment during her wedding!

Samantha Stafford Maurer’s wedding day at Greenwood Lake, New Jersey, was missing one very special guest. Her dad, Warren, died in 2015. But thanks to her sister, Jackie, he was able to attend Samantha's wedding in spirit.

The youngest of eight children, Samantha was very close to her dad, and Greenwood Lake was one of their favorite places to visit. So, on her wedding day, Samantha’s sister, Jackie, planned a heartwarming surprise, commissioning a portrait of Samantha in her wedding dress standing side-by-side with her late dad.

Watch the video above to see a bride brought to tears by a touching wedding portrait.

Wedding day surprises don't come any bigger than this.

Colice Parris was in the middle of her marriage ceremony when the minister asked the customary question, "Who gives this woman to be married to this man?" The answer came back, "I do." But the voice was not who Colice expected. Instead, the response came from her Army son.

23-year-old son Raphael Holder had not seen his mom in more than three years, as he's based in New York while Colice lives in Guyana.

Raphael had planned the surprise weeks in advance. He even spoke to his mom on the night before the wedding, pretending to be devastated that he couldn't be there. But in the end, he made her special day.

Watch the sweet surprise of this bride's Army son surprise her just in time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch three unexpected wedding moments that brought brides to tears