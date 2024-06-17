Monty Don sparks fan reaction after sharing career news away from Gardeners' World

Monty Don has sparked a reaction from fans after sharing some exciting career news. The horticulturist, who's known for presenting the BBC's Gardeners' World, is heading out on a nationwide tour, An Audience with Monty Don, which will see the green-fingered TV star share tales from his career.

Posting a video from his garden at his Herefordshire home, Monty revealed that he would be making a special appearance at London's Kew Gardens before embarking on his tour. "I will be appearing at Kew to talk about this garden that I've made over the last 30 years and the many gardens I've visited all around the world," said the 68-year-old. "Then in November, I shall be doing a tour, visiting towns and cities right across the UK and in Ireland. So, join me then. I very much hope to see you there."

While most fans were delighted with the news, some were left a little disappointed that certain locations had been left off the tour list.

"Sorry you're not coming to Northumberland," penned one person, while another added: "None in N. Ireland!"

Monty Don is known for hosting Gardeners' World (BBC Studios)

Not all of Monty's fans were disappointed, however, with many sharing their excitement over the upcoming tour. One person penned: "Booked last year and I cannot wait Monty!" while TOWIE star Gemma Collins added: "CAN'T wait."

MORE MONTY DON

Monty has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the years thanks to his role on Gardeners' World. The presenter first began hosting the long-running show back in 2003 when he took over from Alan Titchmarsh.

Earlier this year, the gardener addressed speculation about his future on the programme. During an appearance on The One Show, Monty revealed that he'll host the show for "at least another three years".

Monty is preparing to go on tour (BBC Studios)

After dispelling rumours about his departure, Monty said: "All things being equal, and unless I do something terribly wrong, I will be doing it for at least another three years, including this year."

His comments came after he told Times Radio that giving up Gardeners' World would be "the logical thing to do" to conserve his energy for other projects.

Monty will host Gardeners' World for another three years (BBC Studios)

"The serious point is I will be 70 in two years time," he said at the time. "I want to go on. I like making television programmes. I like writing books. To have the energy to do that and not scrabble, always that sense of scrabbling.

"To have the energy to do that and not scrabble, always that sense of scrabbling. I think I have to give something up and I'm not prepared to give up writing and I really enjoy the travel stuff I do," he continued. "So therefore the logical thing to give up is Gardener's World, which is, for all its virtues, a remorseless treadmill."