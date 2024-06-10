Moonshot Ranch for sale in Colorado comes with a lot — including animals. See it all

A place that seems like it’s heaven on earth has landed on the real estate market in Aspen, Colorado, for a whopping $55 million.

But it comes with more than just land.

Named Moonshot Ranch, the estate sits on 10 acres in the middle of more than 200 common irritated acres. The picturesque ranch has unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains, pristine emerald pastures and all the beauty Aspen has to offer.

The primary home carries a fairytale vibe as well.

“The authentic, impeccably maintained ranch estate features eight bedrooms and 10 baths, including a luxurious primary suite with a private deck, a spacious great room with soaring ceilings, formal dining for 14, a well-appointed kitchen, and an 880-square-foot three-car garage,” the listing on Compass details. “The home is cleverly designed to capture magical views and offers a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.”

Since Moonshot is considered an equestrian ranch, the estate is packed with amenities that suit horse enthusiasts and ranchers, including:

Riding area

2,500-square-foot barn

Open fields

Ranch equipment

Ranch vehicles

A few nifty things the home comes with? Animals. Including five horses, five mini horses, two alpacas, and two livestock protection dogs, the listing says.

“If you want to experience all that The Rocky Mountains have to offer, this is your opportunity to embrace the ultimate Aspen lifestyle and spirit of adventure.”

The listing is held by Steven Shane.

