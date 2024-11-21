More medical, law enforcement testimony expected in human smuggling trial

FERGUS FALLS — The prosecution is expecting to wrap up its case today in the trial of two men accused of human smuggling at the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from several border crossings in 2021 and 2022.

On Jan. 19, 2022, a family of four from India froze to death as the temperature dipped below -20 C in a blizzard, while seven others were apprehended.

The trial has already heard from border patrol agents and an RCMP officer, and an FBI official is slated to testify today.

A nurse practitioner testified yesterday about severe hypothermia suffered by one of the migrants who survived and had to be airlifted to hospital.

More medical testimony is scheduled for today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press