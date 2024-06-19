More than 15,000 Anthropologie shoppers love this 'flattering' dress — here's why it's their 'bestselling dress' ever
Reviewers are absolutely "obsessed" with this "very forgiving" dress.
As an avid dress connoisseur, I am a total sucker for any dress that I can wear day to night, especially as we enter summer dress and wedding season. Among the many (many, many!) dresses I have my eye on is Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress. The Somerset is everything you want in a dress — it looks good on everyone, comes in multiple designs and sizes, and for under $200, you can easily justify its cost-per-wear.
While the Somerset has made its way to my personal Anthropologie wish list (it's in good company with these picks), I am hardly its only fan. Dubbed the retailer's "bestselling, best-reviewed dress ever," the original Somerset has more than 15,900 "loves" and 1,800+ reviews. Shoppers say it's a "dress that everyone should own." They love it for its "flattering fit" and versatility, stating that it can be "daytime casual" or "dressed up" for nighttime.
The brand just dropped a ton of new colourways and styles — and some are already selling out. So, if you're looking to add this flattering frock to your collection, we suggest moving fast!
The Somerset Maxi Dress
Anthropologie's original Somerset is iconic for a reason. Dubbed the retailer's "bestselling, best-reviewed dress ever," the Somerset Maxi Dress comes in ten colourways and patterns for summer.
The Somerset Mini Denim Dress
Nothing screams summer like a little denim number, and this one is just perfect. Whether you're hitting up country concerts, festivals or farmer's markets, this dress will be your go-to.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition
The smocked waist and puff sleeves add a feminine touch to this frock. It's perfect for date night, beach days and more.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Long-Sleeve Edition
If you prefer a long-sleeve dress no matter the weather, this one is ideal — it's short and airy with a summery print, so you won't feel out of season.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Eyelet Edition
Shoppers say the "detailing is fabulous" on this eyelet maxi, and they love the "bright colours" and "embroidery."
The Somerset Mini Dress
Sun's out, legs out! The Somerset Mini is "so flattering and cute," according to hundreds of Anthropologie reviewers.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition
A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress edition is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Poplin Halter Edition
This halter-neck Somerset will be an essential addition to any wardrobe this summer. According to shoppers, it's "sophisticated" and "flattering."
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Halter Edition
You really, truly, seriously cannot go wrong with a Somerset for wedding season. This chic little number is "so pretty" in person, according to shoppers.
The Somerset Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress
This pretty puff-sleeve cotton maxi has a flattering smocked waist.
The Somerset Romper: Linen Edition
Anthropologie's Somerset linen romper has earned thousands of "loves" from shoppers and praise for its coverage and material. It's the "greatest romper ever," according to one fan.
The Somerset Romper: Poplin Edition
Anthropologie's iconic Somerset now comes in a ready-for-anything romper that's simply "too wonderful," according to shoppers.
