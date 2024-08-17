What is the most expensive dog? This breed is the costliest

As much as we love our pets, their care isn't always cheap.

If you own a large dog, it can cost at least $1,570 a year, Forbes reports. When all is said and done, the figures may reach upward of $22,000 over the dog's 12-year lifespan. With additional expenses and care, it could reach a whopping $83,000 to own a dog, according to Forbes.

Certain breeds are also expensive right from the start. Here's a rundown on the most expensive dog, plus other pricey pooches.

What is the most expensive dog?

The Tibetan mastiff is often considered the most expensive dog since the breed has sold for up to millions of dollars. In 2014, a Tibetan mastiff puppy was reportedly sold for nearly $2 million in China in 2014, according to AFP, which cited reporting in Chinese newspaper Qianjiang Evening News.

The dog was sold at a premium pet fair in the eastern province of Zhejiang for 12 million yuan − or approximately $1.95 million − to a property developer. It was 80 centimeters (31 inches) tall and weighed 90 kilograms (almost 200 pounds).

In 2011, another Tibetan mastiff puppy sold for $1.5 million, according to NBC News, which reported the animal was the most expensive dog sold at the time.

The Tibetan mastiff is a "watchful, aloof, imposing, and intimidating" working breed, according to the American Kennel Club. The dog is characterized as affectionate with family, yet distant to strangers.

On average, males of the breed can weigh between 90 and 150 pounds, while females weigh between 70 and 120 pounds, the American Kennel Club reports. Tibetan mastiffs are, at minimum, 26 inches tall for males and 24 inches tall for females.

Ask an expert: How often should I take my dog to the vet?

What are the top 10 most expensive dogs?

Fetching for a high price tag? These are the top 10 most expensive dog breeds and their average prices, according to Reader's Digest:

English bulldog: $4,250

French bulldog: $4,250

Tibetan mastiff: $4,000

Chow Chow: $4,000

Samoyed: $3,750

Biewer terrier: $3,500

Portuguese water dog: $3,500

Greater Swiss mountain dog: $3,450

Irish wolfhound: $3,250

Newfoundland: $3,250

How to clean a dog's ears: A simple guide to using solution to keep your pet healthy.

What is the least expensive dog?

Not every dog costs hundreds or thousands. If you rescue a dog, adoption fees range from $150 to $250, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The North Shore Animal League America breaks down its adoption fees as follows:

Puppies (up to 6 months): $375

Adult dogs (over 6 months): $125

Puppy mill rescues (over 6 months): $325

Small breed and pure breeds (over 6 months): $325

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "How many dog breeds are there?" to "Why does my dog sleep so much?" to "How often should I walk my dog?" – we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the most expensive dog? Top 10 costly breeds