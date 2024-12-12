These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In England And Wales

There's a lot of overlap between the most popular baby names in England and Wales and the top picks in the U.S. Paul Cunningham via Getty Images

In May, the Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. Now, our neighbors across the pond are sharing their data.

The U.K. Office for National Statistics recently published the list of the most popular baby names in 2023 in England and Wales. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s some overlap between the top picks there and in the U.S.

Olivia is the most popular name for girls in the U.S. and also in England and Wales. Amelia, Ava and Isabella appear in the Top 10 for both as well. As for boys, Noah is the No. 2 name and Oliver is the No. 3 name in both the U.S. and England and Wales. Theodore and Henry made both Top 10 lists too.

Much like in the States, the list of the 10 most popular baby names in England and Wales didn’t change too dramatically between 2022 and 2023. The only new addition for girls was Willow, which bumped Mia off the list. Meanwhile, Luca and Henry replaced Theo and Freddie for boys.

The most notable shift: Muhammad became the No. 1 name for boys in England and Wales for the first time ever. The name first entered the Top 10 list in 2016 and steadily ascended before dethroning Noah in 2023.

Without further ado, here are the most popular baby names of 2023 for England and Wales. For more information on the data (including regional breakdowns and other naming tidbits), visit the Office for National Statistics website.

Girls

Olivia Amelia Isla Lily Freya Ava Ivy Florence Willow Isabella

Boys

Muhammad Noah Oliver George Leo Arthur Luca Theodore Oscar Henry

