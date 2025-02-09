Mother turns cancer experience into children's book

Priyanka Pandya-Bhatt said the book is for children to help understand their emotions [Author in Me]

A mother and teacher has used the life-changing experience of a cancer diagnosis to develop a children's book to help families deal with tough questions.

Priyanka Pandya-Bhatt, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, penned When Mummy Had Cancer as "a tool, to have open conversations and help families".

She said she was inspired by her daughters Keya, seven, and Shriyana, five, during those "two very difficult years" of treatment.

"My main focus was ensuring that the girls knew what was going on because I don't want them making up their own stories," she said.

Mrs Pandya-Bhatt said she wanted to be open with her children, Keya and Shriyana [Priyanka Pandya-Bhatt]

The 39-year-old was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 36 and began writing the book while she underwent rounds of chemotherapy.

Mrs Pandya-Bhatt said she first discovered a lump in her breast at Easter 2022, which led to a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and reconstructive surgery.

By October 2023, she was "given the all clear" and was now in remission.

The book is told from a children's perspective and features artwork by Debasmita Dasgupta [Author in Me]

She said there had been plenty of advice for her and her husband Manoj Bhatt, but she felt her children were missing out.

"I thought, how much do you tell them, or don't tell them?" she said.

"I think the questions that I've incorporated into this book would help any family in any situation.

"Children should know they're not alone."

Mrs Pandya-Bhatt, pictured with her husband Manoj, said when she first approached her publishers she was told they "did not do picture books" but saw something in her idea [Priyanka Pandya-Bhatt]

Lorna Russell, from Hope, a charity that supports young people aged five to 25 when a family member is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, said "talking to children openly and honestly is really important as they can pick up on things really quickly".

"Whilst it's a conversation no parent wants to have, sitting down and letting the child know what's going on, and allowing them to ask questions about anything they don't understand, can help them feel like they have a bit more control in what is a really difficult situation for everyone," she said.

She said the charity had wellbeing advisers who young people could talk to and it was important "to remind children it's OK to still do the things they enjoy, and to have fun".

Mrs Pandya-Bhatt at her book launch, standing next to Debasmita Dasgupta, its illustrator [Author in Me]

Mrs Pandya-Bhatt said her daughters were now "a lot more confident" and they "saw themselves reflected in the book".

"It's brought something very positive out of two very difficult years that were horrific," she said.

It has also led to her becoming a children's life coach.

She said that cancer was not always openly talked about in South Asian culture but "the community needs to come away from that".

"I'd rather speak to my children and tell them everything that I know, which has come from a professional, from someone with a medical background, rather than them Googling or going to a smart speaker."

