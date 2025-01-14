Move Over, London. Dubai Is Getting Its Own ‘Sky Pool.’

Why walk from one end of your penthouse to the other when you can swim?

That’s the question a new residence in Dubai asks potential owners. The property, which uses a 43-foot sky pool to link a pair of 591-foot residential towers, overlooks the Dubai Water Canal in the city’s Business Bay district. Renderings of the infinity pool showcase its step-down design and translucent side panels, providing epic city skyline and waterfront views. Its spacious deck also allows owners to easily access either end of the residence on foot, should they so desire.

A rendering of the adjacent towers overlooking the Dubai Water Canal.

This rare find will span the top floors of the Regent Residences Dubai, Sankari Place, which is slated for completion in 2027. The Foster + Partners-designed property will feature 63 luxury residences between its two towers, CNN reports, and cost an estimated $1 billion to develop. While the price of its 35,000-square-foot penthouse is yet to be announced, homes on lower floors will reportedly start at $10 million a pop. Sankari, the developer, is working in collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts on the high-rise project.

Here’s what we do know about the home: The owners will access it through a private elevator, and it will feature six bedrooms and its own gym. The building’s design is inspired by cascading water, which accounts for its flowing, sculptural design. Each of the apartments on lower floors will feature their own pools. Ten floating homes, or “water villas,” in the bay will feature the but share the “same design language,” as the sky-high residences.

Each apartment features a private pool out on the terrace.

Regent Residences Dubai’s sky pool design is innovative but not the first of its kind. In 2021, a see-through sky pool opened at EcoWorld Ballymore’s Embassy Garden in London’s Nine Elms neighborhood. It is nearly double the size of Foster + Partners’s edition, spanning 82 feet long, with steps and filtration systems at either end.

But the Dubai residence has plenty to tempt prospective buyers. Other than the pool, the ultra-penthouse owner gains access to a virtual golf simulator and private cinema room, both part of the building’s amenities package. This also includes tennis and paddle courts. The building will also play host to a variety of restaurants, and retail space that will trail the base of the development, which is Regent Residence’s first property in the Middle East.

