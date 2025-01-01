Make a much shorter to-do list! 15 quick, simple ways to avoid overwhelm

Set time aside for ‘constructive worrying’

Overwhelm can come from multiple worries going round and round in our heads like a washing machine, which can deplete our energy. A helpful strategy is to set aside 10 to 15 minutes each day for “constructive worrying”, where you write down your concerns. You can then apply cognitive strategies such as “if, then” planning (“if X happens, I will do Y”) or assess worst-best-probable case scenarios. This process can help reduce the emotional intensity of worries and lessens overwhelm. Sometimes, you may just need to remind yourself to tackle one problem and one task at a time. Nick Hatter, psychotherapeutic coach, life coach and author of The 7 Questions

Cold-water swimming, weightlifting and open-mic nights

Anxiety is easy to get and hard to lose. I have been fortunate to find three activities that help me keep it at bay: weekly cold-water swimming, daily weightlifting and regularly taking part in open-mic comedy nights. These fitness and performance activities help me keep things in perspective and mean I’m able to reflect on the progress I have made. Ten minutes in 14C water; 10 minutes of high-intensity weightlifting; 10 minutes of trying to make others laugh: all of them help to put overwhelm away. John Parman, fundraising manager, West Midlands

Stop, breathe, be

When I’m feeling overwhelmed, I practise the three-second brain-reset technique called Stop, breathe, be. It’s a way to move away from anxious thoughts focused on “what if” and back to “what is”. First, stop: take an intentional pause from what you’re doing. Next, breathe: take a deep breath in and out. Finally, be: focus on being present in the here and now. This technique fosters a mind-body connection and, over time, it rewires your brain to feel less stress through the process of neuroplasticity. Dr Aditi Nerurkar, lecturer at Harvard University and author of The 5 Resets: Rewire Your Brain and Body for Less Stress and More Resilience

Lie face down on the floor

During a really chaotic workday, when I’m in a tailspin, what usually helps me is to lie face down on a hard floor. Then I focus on feeling the sensations of the floor: the pressure, the temperature. After a couple of minutes, I’ll get up and then be able to start triaging my to-do list, or sometimes I’ll start doing this mentally while I’m still lying down, but only once I’ve calmed down properly and can think without spiralling. A glass of water and a little stretching (after getting up or while still on the floor) can also be nice for a somatic reset. Callie Leone, graduate student, Chicago

Do little and often

One thing that really helps me feel less overwhelmed is doing a little very often, rather than a lot every now and again, especially to keep on top of my living space and my health. Every time I enter my bedroom, for example, I either do one mini-workout (eg 10 push-ups) or tidy up four things in the space (which sounds like a lot, but putting a single receipt in the bin counts as one thing and making the bed counts as all four). It gamifies my health and environment and it stops everything from building up until I have a massive mess in my room and haven’t exercised in ages. Overall, it just makes me feel much more sane and collected. Samuel, student, Leeds

Change your perspective

When I start to feel overwhelmed, I write out everything I’m feeling on a piece of paper. Sometimes, I write a poem about where I’d like to be. Other times, I jot down a stream of my unconscious thoughts. The key is not to distract yourself from the overwhelm, but to understand and lean into it. Writing it down puts a different perspective on things, because it focuses your thinking. Suddenly, I feel a bit lighter and more in control of what I am doing. Lauren Bourne, therapist, Staines

Limit decision-making

Every choice you make takes mental energy and decision-fatigue is real. By simplifying routine decisions – like what to eat or what to wear – you can save that energy for what really matters. There is a reason why many successful people often eat the same meals or wear the same outfits: less time agonising over breakfast or clothing means more focus and energy for the big stuff. Create simple rules and defaults for (unimportant) everyday choices. You’ll be amazed how much it will reduce the level of overwhelm. Tomas Svitorka, life coach

Refine your to-do list

A friend of mine asked for my help because she was overwhelmed with all she had to do. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t get through her to-do list. I told her that everyone can generate a long list of things that they need or want to do. I gave her a possible to-do list of mine: books I need to work on; papers I need to write; things around the house that I want to fix or have fixed; emails and phone calls I have to return. If your to-do list is too long to get through, make a shorter list. For each item to delete, ask yourself if not doing it will result in a tragedy or simply an inconvenience. You might be amazed at how many “urgent” tasks never return. Ellen Langer, professor of psychology at Harvard University

Surrender to the chaos

For me, the thing that keeps the overwhelm at bay most of the time is not to be organised – I just prioritise what is important and wing it! Gone are the days of batch cooking, constant cleaning, organising and planning; I no longer have the energy. The house is a mess most days, but my kids are clean, fed and prioritised. Me-time is back, whether it’s with a nap, binge-watching TV or taking a walk in nature. I’ve learned to surrender to the chaos and enjoy what really matters. Sarah Ryan, Cork, Ireland

Focus on what is truly important

Overwhelm happens when we try to do too much, without control and structure. Instead, be kind to yourself and remember that you don’t have to tackle everything all at once; it’s OK to pause and breathe. Balance is key. Life will throw you for a loop at times, but you can nearly always break things down into smaller steps to better focus on what is truly important. Set boundaries, prioritise self-care and don’t be afraid to talk to people – whether that’s friends, family or a therapist. Karamo, TV host, producer and author

Get some quiet time

We live in very distracting times and there is an undercurrent of constantly needing or wanting to be entertained. But even too much reading, too many podcasts – too much of anything – can become overwhelming. I try to get some quiet time alone every day, to gather my thoughts and do nothing, even if it’s just for five minutes before bedtime. I’ve found I really need these quiet minutes to process the day and think of all the things in my life for which I am grateful. Viola Le Compte, web editor, Helsingborg, Sweden

Try journalling

Running a small independent business has been a rollercoaster of overwhelm, but the thing that really keeps it at bay is daily journalling. I journal about hopes and dreams, what is working, what needs tweaking. It’s nearly all business-related as, for me, that’s where the overwhelm can be real – but it keeps me focused and it’s really nice to look back and see how ideas have taken shape and grown over time. It’s also great for spotting patterns: what worries keep coming up and what can we do to tackle them? Writing it all down always makes things seem better. Lucy, small-business owner, Whitley Bay

Use nature to create buffer zones

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed – not only by the number of things that need doing, but by the relentlessness of a to-do list. Having time in nature creates intentional buffer zones in a busy schedule. This can help to absorb stress: release it into nature with a gentle form of movement; walking is perfect. It takes only 10 minutes to boost your brain’s happy hormones and neurotransmitters, which helps restore balance, regulate emotions and create perspective. Dr SaraLou Wylie, women’s holistic life coach

Get to know your body

When we are working, psychotherapists such as me are connecting empathically to very high levels of emotion and it is not uncommon for this to threaten our ability to reflect. A very quick way I’ve learned to shake this is to briefly shift my focus to my tailbone on the chair. It’s an on-the-go grounding exercise that interrupts the emotional connection long enough for me to gather my thoughts and reconnect. Getting to know your body is essential to avoiding becoming overwhelmed. Do your shoulders rise? Does your jaw or chest tighten? Do you fidget? Becoming familiar with these signs and getting in there early with a body intervention such as the tailbone trick is the most effective way to break the building overwhelm. Denise Dunne, UKCP psychotherapist, London

Get high

To avoid feeling overwhelmed, you need to get a sense of perspective and put things into proportion. Standing somewhere high up, such as on a mountain, a cliff or even a skyscraper gives me a literal sense of perspective that somehow translates into the metaphorical. I struggle with a chronic health condition, but doing this reminds me how big the world is, how small my problems might be and what really matters. I learned this trick from Simon Reeve, who describes something similar in his book Step By Step. You can get a similar feeling by looking at the sea; its vastness also does wonders for the soul. Sara Jones, climate tech venture builder, London