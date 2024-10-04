New mural welcomes visitors to Bideford

The 2m by 2m artwork sits at the gable end of Country Cottage Bakery [Torridge District Council]

A new mural welcoming visitors to Bideford has been unveiled in Mill Street.

The 2m by 2m (6.5ft by 6.5ft) artwork has been created in a vintage advertising style and, according to the local council, has been inspired by the colours of dusk and the local starlings that fly in a murmuration by the bridge.

The initiative has been made possible due to funding from the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Bideford-based artist Ryan Ward said he was delighted to have been given the opportunity to design the mural, which sits at the gable end of Country Cottage Bakery.

He said: "I have lived in Bideford on and off for many years. I have travelled and worked away, but always come back to Bideford.

"Driving back home and looking at the old bridge from the new bridge gives me a sense of relaxation

"I love the area, the people and community that we have.

"As the saying goes: 'Love where you live.' This is very true."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links