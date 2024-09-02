'My hair looks younger': Shoppers say this $9 hair growth oil is 'liquid gold'

Finding more and more hair in your brush or shower drain? Suffering from the plague of split ends? Just want to make your hair softer, stronger and happier? Same. Our quest for the best options for natural hair growth has led us in many directions (see our roundup of the best hair growth products of 2024 for more), and one of our discoveries was definitely worth sharing: Wild Growth Hair Oil, a cult-favorite wonder that more than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given their five-star seal of approval. Right now the oil is just $9 (down from $13) as part of Amazon's Labor Day sale, meaning that if you'd like to give it a try, you won't have to commit to a pricey, intensive hair care routine.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

How much would you pay for longer, stronger hair? Many might fork over an arm and a leg — but at just $9 (down from $13), this hair growth oil won't require you to part with any limbs. Aside from a few quick dips, we also haven't seen the price on this drop any lower this year.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Wild Growth uses a mixture of oils — coconut, olive, jojoba, pumpkin seed and others — along with additional natural ingredients to help promote thick, long hair growth. Coconut oil helps moisturize hair and repair split ends (same with jojoba oil), so that new hair growth remains hydrated and healthy; some evidence also suggests that using olive oil on the hair helps to stimulate growth by strengthening hair follicles. And pumpkin seed oil isn't only for "basic" fall recipes, folks: In one study, the ingredient appeared to promote hair growth in test subjects.

Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which also helps reduce heat damage done to locks in the process of styling.

undefined

Good things come in plain packages — trust us! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say Wild Growth Hair Oil is the real deal, with many marveling at their new growth and stronger strands.

Pros 👍

"OMG," marveled a new convert. "This is one of the best products I have ever purchased. When I say 'hair growth,' I mean it. This helps your hair to grow and thicken up, and those bald spots will not be bald anymore after using this growth oil. It even grew my daughter's edges back. I love it!"

Some reviewers even started using this after going totally bald for a fresh start. "I bought this product because I shaved off my hair to have a fresh start from six years of bleaching and dying my hair," wrote one. "Not only has my hair been growing like crazy (which I’m so happy about), it feels so much more fluffy and healthy than I could ever remember."

"I am a 65-year-old woman who still colors her hair and it has taken a beating," confessed another user, who also called the oil "liquid gold". "My hair was dried and frizzy. I've tried numerous oils, but nothing worked like this. [Now,] my hair looks 'younger.'"

A final fan added, "This product is great! I have a really itchy and dry scalp in some spots on my head and it provided relief. It's also stimulated hair growth in a spot where I was losing hair on my temples! It will be a staple oil for me from now on."

Cons 👎

"Hate the smell, but I've seen results," reasoned a reviewer, adding, "Will buy again soon." (For what it's worth, opinions seem to be divided between some who dislike the smell and others saying it's "amazing," as one user claimed; the scent comes from the blend of natural plant-based ingredients, including essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint.)

Another shopper said that the oil "really works," but there are some caveats: "Although it says to use a certain amount of drops of oil on your hair, USE LESS! Even though I have thick hair, I only use about four drops of oil on my hair. [Also,] put this stuff on at night before you go to bed! And I'd suggest not cuddling while this stuff is in your hair. [Lastly,] make sure you add this into your hair routine! If you only use it once a month, you won't see results."

