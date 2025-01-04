'My skin is glowing': This top-selling anti-aging serum is over 55% off

97,000 shoppers are hooked on the vitamin C formula for brighter, more radiant skin — grab it while it's on sale.

If you’re battling dry, dull skin as we move more and more into fall, it’s time to get acquainted with vitamin C. The popular ingredient is known to even out skin tone, minimize the signs of aging and promote collagen production. One vitamin C–packed formula, TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, has become massively popular on Amazon with over 97,000 five-star reviews. And right now, it's down to $21 (from $49) for a generously sized 2 oz. bottle.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A quality skin-care product can easily set you back $50 or more — not to mention pricey in-office treatments. At just $21 this wrinkle-and-dark-spot-busting serum is an absolute steal in comparison, especially at its lowest price ever.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The serum's plant-based formula goes above and beyond with a blend of vitamins C and E for brightening and hyaluronic acid for moisturizing. It’s also packed with skin-soothing botanicals such as aloe vera and organic jojoba oil. TruSkin’s innovative blend creates a supercharged serum that improves tone and texture and targets signs of aging.

More than 97,000 Amazon shoppers gave this anti-aging serum a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers have put TruSkin Vitamin C Serum to the test with shoutouts like "My skin is glowing."

Pros 👍

"I wish I took before and after photos! Since using this product for a few months now, I have noticed my frown lines, crow's feet, and lines around my mouth are slowly fading away. It keeps my skin taut, and I need this at my ripe age of 42," one shared in her review.

"This really works," writes another reviewer. "I am a 65-year-old woman who enjoyed most of my youth in the California sun. I have lots of dark spots on my face. This serum has helped to fade them and brighten my skin in only the first couple of weeks I’ve been using it. I’m amazed!!"

"Facelift in a bottle," claims a 72-year-old user. "Have used this for about a year now, and I couldn't be more pleased... Nothing pleases me more than for people to think I'm about 10–15 years younger."

“My favorite product and it works great as a lifting and tightening for my face and neck,” explained one reviewer. “Sometimes I put only this serum without following with any face cream. I use it only every morning but not at night. I have normal to dry sensitive skin and the serum never gave me any skin issues. Also, it cleans your skin from dark spots and very light to wear compared to any cream product that you want to wipe off with tissue after you use it.”

Cons 👎

"The only con with the serum is, it absorbs almost too fast," confessed one user. "I can barely get it spread around my entire face and it's already absorbed."

Another reviewer had qualms with the packaging: "I love the product, but not happy the dropper is now plastic. The serum gets stuck and doesn’t come out as nicely as it did with the glass dropper."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

