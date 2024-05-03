How To Nail The Dress-And-Trainers Look With Flair

With longer evenings and warmer temperatures now firmly in sight, a trusty summer dress-and-trainers combo will likely be the first port of call when transitioning into the new season. It's a pairing as foolproof as 'jeans and a nice top': comfortable, easy and timeless.

But how do you give a time-honoured look a fresh style update for this year? Luckily, a slew of chic new trainer releases have ensured that options are plentiful. Take Bode's recent Astro Grabber collaboration with Nike, recently sported by Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri. The monochrome trainer, an modern update on the original 1974 design, is the ideal model to go with a stark-white prairie dress or a voluminous organza number.

Puma's Mostro sneakers are also infiltrating street style with their rounded toes and spiked soles. If you're a sartorial minimalist looking to make an impact this spring, I suggest investing in a slinky slip to pair with the Noughties silhouette trainers.

If you're looking to refresh your dress collection, look to sustainable favourite Reformation — its latest collection, made using archive deadstock materials, is brimming with trans-seasonal options, from feminine pieces with corsetry detailing to silk shirt dresses and perennially stylish skater dresses — or Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen. Her ultra-feminine, 'everyday couture' dresses team perfectly with her must-have sneaker collaborations with Asics.

Read on for three ways to shake up your dress and trainer game this spring.



For Minimalists

Both elegant and bold, Dôen's seersucker monochrome dress will see you through a working day in the office, all the way to your impromptu summer evening plans. Swap your Gazelles and Sambas for Adidas's Handball Spezial with a gum sole. Then, when the weather inevitably calls for a cardigan as temperatures cool later in the night, reach for & Daughter's viral lambswool Ada Cardigan, beloved by fashion editors — crewneck collar and exaggerated buttons make for the perfect knit piece.

For Trend Lovers

Puffball hemlines are going nowhere. Reformation's halter neck Babette dress in a cherry red hue is a fashion-forward choice that you'll reach for time and time again. Pair it with a high-fashion white sneaker, like Miu Miu's collaboration with New Balance; it's a versatile shoe that'll go with everything you own.

For A Day-To-Night Look

A seductive négligée-style number will always work perfectly with some low-top shoes. Choose a slip from Victoria Beckham's new collaboration with Mango for a style you can wear at weddings and pool parties alike. Her silk dress with sheer floor-skimming skirt will work well with a traditional Nike Cortez trainer in a black and white finish. Throw on a black bolero and a black Filippa K headband for additional impact.

