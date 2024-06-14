Can You Name The 'Drink Of The Summer' From Years Past?

Much of the cultural discourse around this time of year revolves around the “song of the summer,” as music lovers debate which new ditty will follow in the footsteps of hits like “Despacito,” “Butter” and “In My Feelings.” (For the record, my vote is Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”)

But the warm weather also ushers in another important superlative in the food and beverage world: “drink of the summer.” It seems every year there’s a particularly delicious cocktail that the masses crave as they enjoy the season of outdoor bars, backyard barbecues and fabulous vacations.

To inspire your seasonal sipping, we’re looking back at some of the cocktails that have been dubbed “drink of the summer” in recent years (and a couple of current contenders). Cheers!

Batanga (2024)

Illustration: HuffPost; Photo: Getty Images

This zingy cola-based cocktail is vying for the title of 2024′s drink of the summer. The batanga is a refreshing drink made with fresh lime juice, tequila blanco and cola, served in a highball glass with a salted rim (and occasionally a pinch of salt directly in the cocktail).

The simple yet perfectly balanced libation is often compared to a Cuba libre with tequila instead of rum, or a paloma with cola instead of grapefruit. Although the ratios can vary, many bartenders stir half an ounce of lime juice and 2 ounces of tequila blanco in a tall glass filled with ice before filling the rest with cola.

As the story goes, the iconic bar owner Don Javier Delgado Corona invented the batanga in the 1960s in the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. That’s why aficionados recommend using Mexican Coke and tequila blanco from the distillery El Tequileño to make a truly authentic version. Crucially, Don Javier also stirred his signature cocktail with the same bar knife he used to cut the limes, infusing extra flavor.

“People like stories ― they like history, they like heritage, and this drink has a lot of history and heritage,” Steffin Oghene, the vice president of international sales at El Tequileño, told HuffPost. “And it’s a favorite amongst locals, so people want to be involved in that experience.”

Porn Star Martini (2024)

Costi Moculescu/Getty Images

Another cocktail that people have heralded as the defining drink of summer 2024 is the porn star martini.

Despite its name, the beverage is not a true martini at all, but rather a very sweet concoction served in a chilled martini glass. The ingredients are: Two ounces of vanilla vodka, half an ounce of passion fruit liqueur, half an ounce of fresh lime juice, half an ounce of vanilla syrup and an ounce of passion fruit puree. The drink is traditionally accompanied by a decadent shot of chilled prosecco or champagne.

Invented by London bartender Douglas Ankrah in 2002, the porn star martini has experienced waves of popularity across Europe, but recent years have elevated the cocktail to new heights of notoriety. Perhaps the raunchy, conversation-starting name as something to do with it.

“Now it’s definitely catching on here in the U.S. ― just like how the espresso martini made its comeback,” said Adam Delaney, a cocktail and bar consultant and beverage director at John Sparr Tavern in Glendale, California.

The Hugo (2023)

Dulin via Getty Images

Also known as a Hugo spritz, the Hugo was the prevailing choice for summer 2023′s signature cocktail.

Exact ratios vary, but this refreshing beverage is often made with four ounces of prosecco, half an ounce of elderflower liqueur (usually St-Germain), two ounces of soda water and fresh mint, and is served over ice. Some also garnish with lime and/or add a dash of gin.

“While it is technically an aperitif, and intended to be sipped on before a meal, it is easily enjoyed at any time, especially dining al fresco in warmer months,” cocktail expert Rysse Goldfarb told HuffPost last summer.

A lighter answer to the bitter Aperol spritz, the Hugo was reportedly invented around 2005 at a bar near the Austrian-Italian border. The cocktail quickly spread throughout Europe, and finally made a splash in the U.S., amid the rise of low-ABV drinks and renewed zest for international travel after the pandemic.

Dirty Shirley (2022)

The Rooftop at The Wayfarer

Summer 2022 was a big time for the Dirty Shirley ― a grownup take on the Shirley Temple. Named for the non-alcoholic drink (named for the iconic child star), this cocktail offers a way to get tipsy while getting in touch with your inner child.

Although there are many variations, the basic gist is you take the traditional Shirley Temple (8 ounces of ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, plus 1 ounce of grenadine and a maraschino cherry, over ice) and add a shot or so of vodka.

“It’s a big seller with the 25-to-35 age demographic, I think because it’s nostalgic, fun and just flat-out tastes really good,” mixologist Lauren Pellecchia told HuffPost in 2022. “It’s not a serious drink, and after the last few very serious years we all deserve some lightheartedness. A Dirty Shirley is something that anyone can make at home and confidently order out at the bar — which is not always the case for other drinks that have been popular over the past few years.”

The sweet but refreshing drink is a crowd pleaser, but if you aren’t a fan of vodka cocktails, you can opt for a version with dark rum and call it a Shirley Temple Black (a nod to the child star’s married name).

Espresso Martini (2021)

Juan Moyano via Getty Images

Following the exhaustion and burnout of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps it is unsurprising that many people were craving the jolt of an espresso martini in 2021. That summer, the New York Times declared, “The espresso martini is everywhere (again).”

Like the porn star martini, this cocktail was reportedly invented by a London bartender — but more than a decade earlier in the late ’80s. Espresso martinis were all the rage throughout the ’90s before the hype died down, as people seemed to become fatigued with sweet libations in V-shaped stemware.

The 2020s revival was strong, however. Some point to the influence of reality shows like “Below Deck,” which frequently featured cast members drinking espresso martinis. Whatever the reason for the trend, there’s no denying we’re all the more caffeinated for it.

To make an espresso martini, pour 2 ounces of vodka, half an ounce of coffee liqueur, 1 ounce of espresso and half an ounce simple syrup into an ice-filled shaker and give it a good shake before straining it into a chilled cocktail glass. Don’t forget to add a few coffee beans as a garnish.

Aperol Spritz (2020)

Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography via Getty Images

The Aperol Spritz has long been a signature summer drink in many parts of the world, but the simple ingredient list and lack of skill needed to make the classic aperitivo gave it a particular prominence in 2020, when most people were mixing up their own cocktails at home.

“My go-to classic recipe for an Aperol Spritz is two half moon oranges, 2 ounces Aperol, 1 ounce soda water, 3 ounces prosecco, crushed ice and a fresh orange peel,” said Christina Demas, the beverage director of Maple & Ash + etta in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Experts recommend choosing an extra dry or dry prosecco but not a full-on brut. Make sure to add the prosecco after the soda water and Aperol.

Hard Seltzer (2019)

Cindy Ord via Getty Images

“It’s the summer of hard seltzer!” declared countlesspublicationsin2019. Indeed, it was hard to go anywhere without spotting one of the many canned offerings from White Claw and Truly.

In fact, Nielsen reported that the alcohol sales for hard seltzers at bars and restaurants grew by 73% between the spring and fall of 2019, and White Claw sales were were up about 250% that year compared to 2018.

The trend has carried on into subsequent years as big brands like Budweiser and Corona capitalized on the low-ABV craze. Not everyone craves an ice cold beer on a summer day, but that doesn’t mean they have to forego the joy of cracking open a can of something boozy to quench their thirst. Black cherry, passionfruit, lime, peach, raspberry ― whatever your flavor preference, there’s a spiked seltzer for you.

Frosé (2016)

Image Professionals GmbH via Getty Images

As with the Aperol Spritz, rosé has long been a summertime sipping staple. But a frozen take on this pink-hued wine came into fashion in the 2010s. It was summer 2016 when the Washington Post declared: “Frosé is taking over D.C.”

Frosé is typically made with rosé wine, strawberries, vodka and lemon juice or sugar blended with ice into a frozen slushie treat. Think sophisticated Slurpees for adults.

Just be sure to sip carefully to avoid the dreaded brain freeze!

