National Coffee Day 2024: Get $10 off your Amazon Starbucks purchase of $50+

Is it just us, or is there a bit of a buzz in the air? It's officially fall, the weather feels crisper, the leaves are starting to change ... and oh, right, it's National Coffee Day. Hey, we'll take any excuse to pour a second cup! And while it can be tempting to get in the car and drive to the cafe for a pricey barista-crafted beverage, we have a better idea: Why not take advantage of Amazon's limited-time Starbucks offer to save time and beat inflation?

How much money will you be saving? How does $10 off your order of $50-plus sound? Choose from Starbucks K-Cups, whole beans and ground coffee in a variety of roasts and flavors, many for under a buck per cup — and that's before the $10 discount.

Of course, just like the ice in your cold brew, this offer won't last forever — under 48 hours, in fact — so make sure your cart's properly caffeinated while this deal is good to the last drop.

What is National Coffee Day 2024?

National Coffee Day is a food holiday celebrated in the United States every year on September 29 (today!). Many coffee brands, like Starbucks, offer promotions and discounts in recognition, so hope you have your favorite mug handy!

How do I redeem Amazon's Starbucks offer?

When you add a minimum of $50 worth of eligible Starbucks products to your cart, you'll receive an email from Amazon containing a promotional code to redeem the $10 discount offer. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, September 30 to use the code, after which it will expire. Note that the $10 code can only be applied to your $50-plus Starbucks purchase at Amazon and is a one-time offer (meaning, you won't get another $10 for an additional $50 Starbucks purchase). Extra costs like taxes and shipping do not factor into the $50 minimum.

Here's just a sample of the Starbucks goodies that qualify:

Amazon Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods, Variety Pack, 40 Pods $37 With cozy flavors like Toffeenut and Cinnamon Dolce, you'll be able to switch up your morning sips on the daily. Just pop a pod into your Keurig for the easiest brewing experience ever. "I just finished my first purchase of these and I am obsessed," raved a fan. "I just switched to a subscription so that I can continue to have these once I run out. All of the flavors are delicious! I love the graham one, which I thought would be my least favorite, but it’s so good with vanilla creamer." $37 at Amazon

Amazon Starbucks Whole Bean Coffee, French Roast $12 Of course, there's nothing like the scent of whole coffee beans being ground to start the day off right. Choose from this caramel-y dark roast, a blend with notes of cocoa and caramelized sugar and more. "I love the taste of this coffee," swooned a shopper. "Smooth and not bitter. Nothing like freshly ground beans to make coffee. ... After opening, it has a seal clip to keep it fresh." $12 at Amazon

Amazon Starbucks Ground Coffee, Pike Place Roast $19 Don't have a coffee grinder? No worries. These pre-ground beans are perfect for filling up reusable K-Cups. There are dozens of varieties and sizes to choose from, but Starbucks' signature Pike Place — a medium roast with hits of cocoa and praline — is always a classic. "This is my favorite from Starbucks," shared a fan. "I make this coffee using pour-over so I have some control over strength, and this is just perfect. ... I love the larger size, especially now when I prefer not to run out to the store for last-minute items." $19 at Amazon

