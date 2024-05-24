National Wine Day 2024 deals, trends and recs: From crisp white wines to barrel-aged reds

Winemaking – and wine drinking – has been part of history for 8,000 years. Despite growing competition from ready-to-drink beverages and concerns about alcohol and health, wine remains a go-to to wind down.

Get your corkscrew – or rabbit wine opener – ready. It's almost time for National Wine Day, which is Saturday, May 25. The made-up holiday is not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day, which was on Feb. 18. Oh, and if rosé is your wine jam, mark your calendar for Saturday, June 8 − National Rosé Day.

Spending on wine in the U.S. in 2023 hit $107 billion, an increase of 6% annually since 2018, when it was more than $73 billion, according to the BMO Wine Market Report, released May 15 by the BMO Financial Group.

Among the report's findings: More “high-end” consumers are spending $20 or more for a bottle of wine at least once a month. "The reality of the U.S. wine business in 2024 is that it is stronger than many assume and continues to provide opportunities for growth for most wine producers," the authors wrote.

Here's some deals and wine suggestions for National Wine Day. If you are looking for specials, don't forget to check social media accounts for local wineries, restaurants and bars, too.

Memorial Day 2024: Score food deals at Hooters, Krispy Kreme, Smoothie King and more

Wine gifts: 30 that wine lovers won't whine about

Josh Cellars: 15% off deal for National Wine Day

All week and until Sunday, Josh Cellars is offering 15% off your order on JoshCellars.com; just use the code NWD15 valid. Among some suggested selections: the Josh Cellars Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Duo ($44.99), the winery's Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel aged in charred bourbon barrels for two months; Josh Cellars Reserve North Coast Chardonnay ($18.99); Seaswept ($15.99), a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio; and Prosecco Rosé ($14.99).

Josh Cellars Seaswept is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio.

Zac Brown's wine label has a 20% off deal for National Wine Day

Country singer Zac Brown founded Z. Alexander Brown wines in 2016 and the wine label has a 20% off deal good through Friday, May 31, when you use the code DRINKWINE20 online. Options include its Sauvignon Blanc ($16.99) and new Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.99).

More National Wine Day deals

City Winery. Several City Winery locations have posted on social media they are offering a special $30 wine flight & cheese board special available Saturday to Monday.

Dave & Buster's: At Dave & Buster's on Saturday you can get $5 glasses of wine during Happy Hour.

Minsky's Pizza: The Midwest pizza chain on Saturday has a trio of deals: $4 glasses of house wine (dine-in only), $5 off any regularly priced bottle of wine and $10 bottles of Minsky’s Pizza Red. Deals on bottles of wine can apply to carry out orders. Some Missouri locations also offer Minsky’s Pizza Red Wine for curbside and delivery.

Firstleaf wine subscription: A great option for beginners

Minsky’s is celebrating #NationalWineDay – Saturday, May 25, 2024 – with 3 great ways to save!



-$4 glass of house wine (Dine-In only)

-$5 off any regularly priced bottle of wine

-$10 bottle of Minsky’s Pizza Red



Learn more—https://t.co/PUj0y9kWKx#minskys #wineday pic.twitter.com/sorwecf4DD — Minsky's Pizza (@MinskysPizza) May 23, 2024

What's trending for National Wine Day?

While overall wine spending is up, wine sales at retail have been down and remain in decline through 2024 thus far, said Dave Williams, vice president of analytics for Bump Williams Consulting. The Shelton, Connecticut firm services the alcoholic beverage industry and uses NIQ data tracking retail sales at supermarkets, convenience and select liquor stores.

Some trends bubbling up, however, include sparkling wine, wine-based cocktails like Beatbox and Buzzballz and some dessert wines including port and sherry, which are also showing some growth over last year, he said.

Non-alcoholic wine is also trending up slightly. "Total Wine remains soft, but there are some pockets within that are showing growth (or) momentum, he said.

Sparkling wines and white wines become perfect fits with the arrival of summer.

If California Chardonnay is your fave, there's a taste shift underway as "many winemakers have focused on harvesting grapes with lower sugar levels, which has amplified freshness and acidity in their wines," according to Chris Cardoso, Wine Spectator's associate tasting coordinator, Napa, wrote recently. "As a result, the category’s style is tilting toward more restrained versions with mineral and floral accents."

Among his suggestions to try:

A new white wine from Cameron Diaz works for this 'holiday'

The Avaline wine brand, launched in 2020 by Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power, grew out of their desire to offer organically farmed wines with no unnecessary additives. Its newest wine, Avaline Chardonnay ($28), made with the French female-owned wine producers at Famille Fabre, has flavors of stone fruit, citrus, and green apple. "Chardonnay drinkers will love this light and fresh take on the wine," Powers says.

The newest wine from the Avaline wine brand, launched in 2020 by Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power, is Avaline Chardonnay ($28), made with the French female-owned wine producers at Famille Fabre, has flavors of stone fruit, citrus, and green apple.

Wine not try something new for National Wine Day?

Would your palate prefer a new taste? Brian Gelb, vice president of European Wine & Master Data at Total Wine & More, offered some "Like this? Try that" suggestions.

"As the temperature heats up, I’m eating more seafood and salads, and nothing pairs better than bright fresh white wine – from white Bordeaux to white Cotes de Rhone to Italian Vermentino, these wines are all fresh and bright and very enjoyable as the temperature heats up," he told USA TODAY.

Here's his suggestions:

Like low-alcohol, easy drinking wines? Try Vinho Verde wines from Portugal. "These wines are typically fresh, acidic, with a little bit of fizz," he said. Recommendation: Nobilis Vinho Verde ($9.99), which weighs in at only 9% ABV and 84 calories per glass.

Like crisp whites? Try Albariño whites. "Coming from the northwest (or “green”) Spain region of Rias Biaxias, Albariños are typically crisp, fruit forward with a ton of stone fruit (think peach and nectarine) flavors," Gelb said. His current fave: the Pazo la Moreira Albariño ($17.99).

Like Sauvignon Blanc? Try White (Blanc) Bordeaux. The wines, usually a blend of white grapes including the Semillon grape, these are "crisp and fruit forward, but add a bit more roundness and minerality, making them great with food – especially seafood," Gelb said. His suggestion: The "refreshing" Chateau Rauzan Despagne Bordeaux Blanc 2022 ($14.99).

Like Pinot Grigio? Try an Orange Wine . "Made with a blend of white grapes, the wine is fermented on the skins (unlike most white wines), which creates a little more body and structure to the wine," Gelb said. Recommendation: the "versatile" L'un des Sens White Blend Orange Wine ($19.99), which "has great citrus notes, medium body, and is very fresh and bright," he said.

Like Chardonnay? Try the Marchese Di Borgosole Fiano Puglia IGT ($12.99), a white wine from Apulia, Italy.

Looking for deals? Check Total Wine's deals page and the retailer also offers a Lowest Price Guarantee if a wine is being advertised locally at a lower price, bring in the ad and Total Wine & More will match the price.

Interior of a Total Wine & More store. Spending on wine in the U.S. in 2023 hit $107 billion, an increase of 6% annually since 2018, according to the 2024 BMO Wine Market Report.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Wine Day 2024: See deals, specials, new products and picks