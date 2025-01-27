Nava Mau 'never considered' it would be hard to get into acting

The 32-year-old actress has revealed that when she first started acting, she had no idea how difficult it was to break into the industry. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Nava explained that instead of jumping right in, she took part in Peacock Rebellion's Brouhaha, a comedy storytelling programme for trans women of colour, where she discovered her love of performing. The following year she wrote, directed, starred in and produced her first short film, Waking Hour. Despite dipping her toe in the industry, she still didn't know…