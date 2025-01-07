How do I navigate negative feedback from a new manager? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: I’ve been in my role for three years, and with new management, I received reactionary feedback inconsistent with my previous assessments. I’m now accused of overstepping, despite performing my usual duties. How can I work effectively under a manager seemingly focused on more subjective assessments? ‒ Bill

Answer: Your story is not uncommon: You’ve been a cornerstone in your role for years, driving success and making impactful contributions. But now, with new management on board, you’re facing unexpected feedback, even accusations of overstepping. That can be unsettling, but keep in mind, that adaptation is key under new leadership. Here’s how to navigate these waters with clarity and confidence:

First, clarify expectations. Set up a meeting with your manager to discuss the vision for your role, focusing on boundaries, goals, and priorities. After the discussion, follow up with a summary email to document the conversation. This ensures you’re both on the same page moving forward.

Next, stay visible and adaptable. Regularly share updates on your progress and seek feedback on specific tasks. Show you’re engaged and willing to adjust. If certain past responsibilities are now considered outside your scope, ask how you can refocus your efforts to better support the team’s goals. Proactively aligning with your manager's preferences ‒ whether it’s communication style or priority setting ‒ can help rebuild trust and credibility.

Finally, remain professional and strategic. Consistently document your accomplishments and the feedback you receive. This protects you against conflicting assessments. If the situation doesn't improve, consider seeking advice from Human Resources or trusted colleagues. And if, over time, the role no longer aligns with your career goals, it might be worth exploring other opportunities.

Best of luck to you! When leadership shifts, every role under it is subject to change. So, your best asset is your awareness of and ability to adjust to evolving workplace dynamics. Armed with this understanding, I’m confident you’re well-positioned to navigate this transition with your new manager successfully.

In landing my first post-graduate job, I relied mainly on references from my professors, administrators, and counselors. What’s the best way to ask for a recommendation from a current boss or co-worker? ‒ Darlene

It’s great that you’re thinking ahead about how to request recommendations ‒ it’s a vital part of career growth! Asking for a recommendation from a current boss or co-worker can feel a bit tricky, but, with a thoughtful approach, you can make the process smooth and professional. Here’s how:

1. Choose the right person. Select someone who can speak positively about your work ethic, skills, and accomplishments. Ideally, this should be someone who has worked closely with you and can provide specific examples of your contributions.

2. Time your request thoughtfully. Approach the prospective reference during a time when they’re not overwhelmed with work or deadlines. If possible, let them know early that you may need a recommendation, so they’re not caught off guard.

3. Frame your request clearly: Be direct, but polite. You might say something like:“Hi, (Name), I’m exploring new opportunities and was wondering if you’d feel comfortable writing me a recommendation. Your perspective on my (specific skills or projects you worked on together) would mean a lot to potential employers. I’d be happy to provide details about the role and skills I’d like to highlight.”

4. Provide context. Once they agree, share relevant details about the job you’re applying for, the skills or accomplishments you’d like emphasized, and any deadlines for submission. For example:

◾ Role information: job title, company name, and key responsibilities.

◾ Focus areas: specific achievements or qualities they might highlight, such as teamwork, leadership, or technical skills.

5. Make it easy for them. If possible, provide a draft or bullet points of key projects or successes they could mention. This can save them time and ensure the recommendation aligns with your goals.

6. Express gratitude. Regardless of whether they agree or not, thank them for considering your request. If they do write a recommendation, follow up with a heartfelt thank-you note or email.

7. Respect boundaries. Keep in mind that some workplaces or individuals may have policies or reservations about providing references. If this is the case, have backups in mind, such as former colleagues, mentors, or clients.

By approaching your boss or co-worker professionally and providing the necessary context, you’ll make it easy for them to support you with a strong, tailored recommendation. Best of luck in making your next career move!

