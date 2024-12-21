Need a cozy last-minute gift? These $25 supportive slippers arrive by Christmas

Loved by 17,000+ shoppers, these indoor/outdoor slippers have an anti-slip rubber outsole to prevent falls and feature a memory foam insole for support.

I don't know about you, but I can never have too many cozy slippers in the winter. I mean, does anyone like the cold shock of a wood floor on bare feet when the temps dip? I think not. For me, the winter workhorse among house shoes are ones you can wear indoors and out, because, of course, you never know what might pull you outside any given day. And right now, Amazon has a can't-miss deal on a popular pair of slippers you can wear just about anywhere you want. Top-rated Zizor Adjustable Slippers are only $25 and if you shop now, they'll arrive by Christmas.

Amazon Zizor Adjustable Slippers $25 $27 Save $2 These indoor/outdoor slippers have an anti-slip rubber outsole to prevent falls and feature a memory foam insole for support and a faux sherpa lining to keep your feet warm. $25 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?💰

There are slippers with this kind of lining and indoor/outdoor capability that go for nearly double the $25 offered here. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for them, but if you're shopping for a last-minute gift, these babies are priceless.

Why do I need this?🧐

Let's just get this out of the way: These are about the coziest slippers you can get — they're kind of like beer koozies for your feet. They have a handy velcro strap to keep them snug, and with the faux sherpa lining and memory foam, comfort in the construction was a top priority — which is one of the reasons shoppers gush about these guys.

'If I could, I would sleep in them!' More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers give these babies two thumbs up. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 17,000 shoppers rave about these house shoes.

Pros 👍

This rave reviewer calls them 'God's gift to ailing feet.' She goes on to say "I have horrible neuropathy in both feet, along with fallen arches, broken toes, and plantar fasciitis. They fit like they were made custom for me. I never would have thought that one of my best pain-relief treatments would make such a HUGE change in my daily life, at such a great quality and value. I will be purchasing 'back-up pairs' to be sure!!"

These slippers are also great for those with circulation issues. Said one, "I was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy in my legs and feet. My feet are cold in the toes ALL the time. Most of the slippers I bought were slide on, open backed and still my feet were cold. I think because this is closed back, it makes a difference. I also like the velcro close because my feet are wide."

"I really wish they had a pull-on loop on the back," revealed another. "Still, the pros far outweigh the cons! These slippers check all the boxes at a great price."

"This is the third pair I have purchased for my mom and she loves them," shared a doting daughter. "When I buy her a new pair the older ones she’ll use when she goes out. Very comfortable and warm."

"Best slippers EVER," gushed this final fan. "I have scar tissue in the ball of my left foot and these have cushion that relieves the pain. They slip on easy, stay on, are so soft and are warm without being too hot. You will love these!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think these slippers would be better if they were a little more snug.

"Very comfortable I just wish you could make it where you could tighten them up more," shared one shopper.

Another shopper wrote: "My only complaint is the Velcro should be a little longer to make it more snug, but I can live with that for all the other comforts."

For the dynamic duo of socks and slippers, consider the Adidas Cushioned Socks. They give you a plush landing pad to help your feet feel comfortable step after step. Plus, the built-in arch compression means that annoying sock slippage is a thing of the past.

This reviewer loved them so much, they referred to them as "socks of the gods." They added, "These socks are the best. So comfy, cushy, not to mention soft."

