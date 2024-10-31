Need an artificial Christmas tree? This pre-lit one from Canadian Tire is more than half off for a limited time — save $130

Plus 11 more holiday deals to shop ahead of the season.

Snag this artificial tree for more than half off at Canadian Tire right now — plus more holiday decor deals to shop. (Photos via Canadian Tire)

The holidays, and it will be here before you know it — just think about how fast the Halloween season flew by! Soon enough, it will be time to bring out the festive decor and, of course, a Christmas tree.

If you're unsure of what kind of tree to get, artificial ones are a great option — they're low-maintenance, reusable and will look great for years to come. Right now, Canadian Tire has a stunning NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree for more than 50 per cent off, saving you $130.

NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree $120 $250 Save $130 See at Canadian Tire

It's seven feet tall and features 450 colour-changing LED lights. Want to find out more? Scroll below for all the details and more holiday decor deals.

NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree (Photo via Canadian Tire)

The details

Sick of messy pine needles and water spills that come with real Christmas trees? Well, you won't have to worry about that with this stunning artificial tree.

It boasts a sturdy metal stand, and since it's pre-lit, it features 450 colour-changing LED lights and nine modes to choose from, so you can customize your lighting just the way you like it.

It has quite a presence, standing at seven feet tall and 48 inches wide. It will be the heart of your home this holiday season.

Pro tip: Be sure to fluff those branches for a fuller look.

Why are artificial trees better?

Well, think about it: You don't have to trek out into the cold to pick a tree every year. Plus, you'll save money since it's a one-and-done process. And fake trees are naturally less messy, too.

On top of all of that, they're bug-free and allergen-free — and most importantly, they look just like a real one!

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 3.9/5 stars

💬 600+ reviews

🏆 "This tree is the best one I've ever owned."

Canadian Tire shoppers love this artificial tree, with 65 per cent recommending it. One person confirmed it's hassle-free, stating, "You don't have to fluff it up," and said to "just pull the branches down."

Another customer called it "an excellent choice," calling it "incredibly convenient" and "so easy to set up." "There are a variety of light settings," they continued. Their only complaint is that the "lights are on the 'bright' side instead of 'warm.'"

"Very full with little effort," writes one reviewer. They said it's "easy to put up and take down," too.

More Canadian Tire holiday deals

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

