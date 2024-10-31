Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need an artificial Christmas tree? This pre-lit one from Canadian Tire is more than half off for a limited time — save $130

Plus 11 more holiday deals to shop ahead of the season.

canadian tire snow globe, christmas tree, ceramic tree, polar bears and reindeers and a sleigh
Snag this artificial tree for more than half off at Canadian Tire right now — plus more holiday decor deals to shop. (Photos via Canadian Tire)

The holidays, and it will be here before you know it — just think about how fast the Halloween season flew by! Soon enough, it will be time to bring out the festive decor and, of course, a Christmas tree.

If you're unsure of what kind of tree to get, artificial ones are a great option — they're low-maintenance, reusable and will look great for years to come. Right now, Canadian Tire has a stunning NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree for more than 50 per cent off, saving you $130.

It's seven feet tall and features 450 colour-changing LED lights. Want to find out more? Scroll below for all the details and more holiday decor deals.

a Christmas tree from Canadian Tire in a room beside a fireplace and brick wall
NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Sick of messy pine needles and water spills that come with real Christmas trees? Well, you won't have to worry about that with this stunning artificial tree.

It boasts a sturdy metal stand, and since it's pre-lit, it features 450 colour-changing LED lights and nine modes to choose from, so you can customize your lighting just the way you like it.

It has quite a presence, standing at seven feet tall and 48 inches wide. It will be the heart of your home this holiday season.

Pro tip: Be sure to fluff those branches for a fuller look.

Well, think about it: You don't have to trek out into the cold to pick a tree every year. Plus, you'll save money since it's a one-and-done process. And fake trees are naturally less messy, too.

On top of all of that, they're bug-free and allergen-free — and most importantly, they look just like a real one!

⭐️ 3.9/5 stars

💬 600+ reviews

🏆 "This tree is the best one I've ever owned."

Canadian Tire shoppers love this artificial tree, with 65 per cent recommending it. One person confirmed it's hassle-free, stating, "You don't have to fluff it up," and said to "just pull the branches down."

Another customer called it "an excellent choice," calling it "incredibly convenient" and "so easy to set up." "There are a variety of light settings," they continued. Their only complaint is that the "lights are on the 'bright' side instead of 'warm.'"

"Very full with little effort," writes one reviewer. They said it's "easy to put up and take down," too.

Canadian Tire

NOMA Advanced Smart Inflatable Christmas Tree

$230$300Save $70

These inflatable trees come with voice and colour control options.

$230 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

CANVAS LED Canadian Cabin Bears Christmas Decoration

$180$220Save $40

How sweet is this mama bear and her baby? They're pre-lit with energy-efficient LEDs.

$180 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Gemmy Inflatable Grinch Christmas Holiday Decoration

$40$45Save $5

He's a mean one... And he's great for all the Grinch lovers out there!

$40 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

NOMA Outdoor C6 LED 100 Christmas Lights

$25$40Save $15

These warm string lights will illuminate your outdoor space for the holidays.

$25 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

CANVAS Battery Operated LED Glitter Santa Snow Globe

$30$40Save $10

This charming battery-operated snow globe has a timer function with six hours on and 18 hours off.

$30 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

For Living Shatterproof Decoration Ball Christmas Ornament Set

$20$25Save $5

These gold and red ornaments will give your tree an elegant feel this year.

$20 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

NOMA Pre-Lit Bennett Pencil Christmas Tree

$100$150Save $50

This artificial pencil tree gives the illusion that it's dusted in snow.

$100 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

CANVAS Wireform Birch Tree Christmas Decoration

$50$100Save $50

These gorgeous pre-lit trees come in a set of two. Their branches are adjustable, so you can easily style them.

$50 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

For Living Christmas Collection Green Ceramic Tree

$40$50Save $10

This battery-operated ceramic tree gives all the vintage vibes.

$40 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

CANVAS Incandescent Golden Charm 2 Deer and Sleigh

$180$200Save $20

It's not the holidays without some reindeer! These ones have 50 pre-lit incandescent lights.

$180 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

NOMA Pre-Lit LED Artificial Carolina Garland

$20$40Save $20

This garland will be the perfect addition to your indoor or outdoor holiday decor.

$20 at Canadian Tire

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

