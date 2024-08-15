Need new headphones for back-to-school? These 'aesthetic' ones are half off for just $50

With back-to-school season around the corner, now's the time to shop for tech if you haven't already. If you're looking for deals on laptops, TVs or headphones that won't make your pockets hurt, Amazon Canada has some great picks in store.

One thing that caught our eye were these affordable soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, now 50 per cent off for a limited time. These headphones are a "game-changer," according to shoppers. They're great for staying focused, whether you're tackling work assignments or studying for exams.

We suggest snagging this deal while it lasts. Scroll below for all the details! 🎧

The details

These headphones come with hybrid active noise cancelling, which uses four mics to cut out up to 90 per cent of outside noise. They're perfect for tuning out voices, plane noise and other background rackets.

They have oversized 40mm drivers with BassUp tech that will really amp up the sound quality. You can jam out for up to 40 hours with ANC on or 60 hours in normal mode. Plus, a five-minute charge will give you four hours of playtime.

The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect to two devices at once and switch between them effortlessly. The app allows you to customize your sound and switch between ANC, normal and transparency modes.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 14,000+ ratings

🏆 "These are probably the best headphones I've ever had."

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (Photo via Amazon)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

One shopper gave these headphones a five-star rating and claimed they're the "best bang for your buck." They called the sound quality "nice and crisp" and confirmed they don't "sound tinny."

Another five-star reviewer said that while the controls have a "cheap feeling," they still "work fine." They also pointed out that you don't receive a case with these headphones, which is "not a big deal."

A third customer attested to them being "quite comfortable," even when wearing glasses. They continued to praise the battery life and said they "deliver a very nice listening experience" overall.

One person went as far as saying they're "one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market."

The final verdict

With the fall semester not too far away, it's essential to start shopping for school supplies, clothing and tech — and it's always great to get a head start. These noise-cancelling headphones will do a stellar job of helping you focus without having to spend an arm and a leg. Shoppers love 'em and say they're a great "bang for your buck," but if you're looking for top-of-the-line headphones over $100, you might want to keep browsing.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

