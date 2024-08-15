Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need new headphones for back-to-school? These 'aesthetic' ones are half off for just $50

They're available in classic black, chic white and elevated navy shades.

Melina Brum
Back-to-school finds: Save 50 per cent on these noise-cancelling headphones. (Photos via Amazon)
Back-to-school finds: Save 50 per cent on these noise-cancelling headphones. (Photos via Amazon)

With back-to-school season around the corner, now's the time to shop for tech if you haven't already. If you're looking for deals on laptops, TVs or headphones that won't make your pockets hurt, Amazon Canada has some great picks in store.

Quick Overview

  • soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Headphones

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Headphones

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $200$440
    Save $240
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $469$549
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds

    $160$260
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    $28$36
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune Beam True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $100$140
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones

    $100$150
    Save $50
    See at Amazon
See 5 more

One thing that caught our eye were these affordable soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, now 50 per cent off for a limited time. These headphones are a "game-changer," according to shoppers. They're great for staying focused, whether you're tackling work assignments or studying for exams.

We suggest snagging this deal while it lasts. Scroll below for all the details! 🎧

soundcore

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Headphones

$50$100Save $50

Score these headphones for half off on Amazon Canada.

$50 at Amazon

These headphones come with hybrid active noise cancelling, which uses four mics to cut out up to 90 per cent of outside noise. They're perfect for tuning out voices, plane noise and other background rackets.

They have oversized 40mm drivers with BassUp tech that will really amp up the sound quality. You can jam out for up to 40 hours with ANC on or 60 hours in normal mode. Plus, a five-minute charge will give you four hours of playtime.

The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect to two devices at once and switch between them effortlessly. The app allows you to customize your sound and switch between ANC, normal and transparency modes.

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 14,000+ ratings

🏆 "These are probably the best headphones I've ever had."

someone wearing the soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones from Amazon
soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (Photo via Amazon)

  • soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Headphones

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

One shopper gave these headphones a five-star rating and claimed they're the "best bang for your buck." They called the sound quality "nice and crisp" and confirmed they don't "sound tinny."

Another five-star reviewer said that while the controls have a "cheap feeling," they still "work fine." They also pointed out that you don't receive a case with these headphones, which is "not a big deal."

A third customer attested to them being "quite comfortable," even when wearing glasses. They continued to praise the battery life and said they "deliver a very nice listening experience" overall.

One person went as far as saying they're "one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market."

With the fall semester not too far away, it's essential to start shopping for school supplies, clothing and tech — and it's always great to get a head start. These noise-cancelling headphones will do a stellar job of helping you focus without having to spend an arm and a leg. Shoppers love 'em and say they're a great "bang for your buck," but if you're looking for top-of-the-line headphones over $100, you might want to keep browsing.

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $200$440
    Save $240
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $469$549
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds

    $160$260
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune Beam True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $100$140
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones

    $100$150
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A trainee doctor is raped and killed in India, sparking protests and an attack at a medical college

    KOLKATA, India (AP) — A trainee doctor was raped and killed, sparking protests in several cities and an attack on a medical college campus as doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demand better and safer working conditions.

  • Bridesmaid downsizes gift to newlyweds after overspending on their wedding

    ‘Honestly, if I had spent that much on stuff there’s no way I’d still be giving a gift as well,’ one reader argues

  • This 'outstanding' mini chainsaw cuts 'like butter' — and its on sale on Amazon Canada

    Reviewers say this "absolutely amazing" mini chainsaw is "lighter than an electric drill" and "cuts through small trees like butter."

  • Chinese Big Tech to see big AI gains in social, educational and office use, report says

    Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is primarily benefiting users in three areas - social and entertainment, education, and office collaboration - according to a new report, highlighting where the country's technology giants may see the biggest gains as they race to integrate generative AI (GenAI) into nearly every part of their businesses. In their eagerness to capitalise on the rapid development of large language models (LLMs) - the technology behind GenAI products such as ChatGPT - tech fir

  • Dyson OnTrac headphones review: When the basics aren’t enough

    An almost infinitely customizable design is what’s unique about Dyson’s first headphones (without onboard air purifiers).

  • Huawei's cloud services unit sees Asia-Pacific as a vast market for AI products

    The cloud computing unit of Huawei Technologies sees Asia-Pacific as a potentially vast market for its artificial intelligence (AI) products, on the back of the 20-fold growth of its services in the region over the past four years in spite of US-led sanctions. "For the [company's] next step in the region, we will continue to provide comprehensive AI solutions," Jacqueline Shi, president of global marketing and services at Huawei Cloud, said at a media briefing in Bangkok on Thursday. Those solut

  • These Amazon sandals are 'like walking on a cloud' — and they're under $30 right now

    They're "super comfortable, flexible and adjustable."

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) the Best Automation Stock to Buy Now?

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Automation Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other automation stocks. 2023 was the year of generative AI, mainly because of the widespread adoption of ChatGPT and the resulting response that followed. Now, 2024 […]

  • Google brings AI answers in Search to new countries

    SAN FRANCISCO -Google parent Alphabet said on Thursday it was expanding its AI-generated summaries for search queries to six new countries, just two months after it rolled back some capabilities following a problem-riddled launch. The search giant made AI Overviews - which are displayed atop a search results page before traditional links to the Web - available to all U.S. users in May after spending one year trialing a limited earlier version. The feature was widely panned after screenshots of factually inaccurate answers circulated across the internet, such as a pizza recipe that listed glue as an ingredient and an answer wrongly stating that former U.S. President Barack Obama is Muslim.

  • Elon Musk’s xAI Launches New AI Model. It’s Still Not a Threat to Microsoft and Google.

    The company said that Grok 2—a successor to the AI chatbot it launched in November—was available in testing mode to paying users on social-media platform X.

  • Kim Kardashian is back with a new Beats headphone collab

    Kim Kardashian is lending her name and image to a collaboration with Apple for Beats Studio Pro headphones.

  • AI Weekly: Google's Pixel power up

    STORY: From Google's AI power-up, to Elon Musk's EU data dispute, this is AI Weekly.Google unveiled new Pixel smartphones with upgraded AI technology.It includes features that allows users to search for information stored in screenshots.Android users can also pull up Google chatbot Gemini as an overlay on top of another app to answer questions or generate content.Rick Osterloh is Google's senior vice president of devices and services."The new Gemini assistant can go beyond understanding your words to understanding your intent, so you can communicate more naturally. It can synthesize large amounts of information in seconds and tackle complex tasks. It can draft messages for you, brainstorm with you, and give you ideas on how you can improve your work.’’China's Huawei is close to unveiling an AI chip to compete with rival Nvidia, despite facing U.S. sanctions.That's according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.It said Huawei's latest processor, the Ascend 910C, has been tested by Chinese internet and telecom companies in recent weeks.Elon Musk’s social media platform X has agreed not to train its AI systems - for now at least - using personal data collected from EU users before they had the option to withdraw their consent.A hearing in Ireland found X had only given its users the opportunity to opt out several weeks after the start of data collection.X said it would continue to work with EU regulators about AI issues.And Apple supplier Foxconn surpassed projections with a 6% rise in quarterly net profit driven by a boom in demand for AI servers.The company said it expects this demand to continue boosting growth into the fourth quarter.

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) the Best Automation Stock to Buy Now?

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Automation Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against the other automation stocks. 2023 was the year of generative AI, mainly because of the widespread adoption of ChatGPT and the resulting response that followed. Now, 2024 […]

  • 12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police

    Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter

  • Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley, 59, shows off bombshell curves as she poses in racy bikini from lavish garden in Hereford mega-mansion

    Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.

  • Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way

    Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?

  • Kellyanne Conway's Dig At Kamala Harris Goes Left After She Fires Off... Compliments

    Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.

  • The Trump Campaign Just Tweeted Something Really Racist

    Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • Jimmy Fallon Taunts JD Vance With Report That Could Really ‘Upset’ Him

    “The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.