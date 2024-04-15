Nelly Furtado, 45, stuns in all-pink Y2K inspired ensemble for first-ever Coachella performance: 'What a dream'

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado at Coachella 2024. (Image via Getty Images)

Nelly Furtado made her first-ever appearance at Coachella in Indio, Calif. this weekend. The Canadian "I'm Like A Bird" singer took to Instagram on Sunday with a carousel of photos documenting her career milestone.

The 45-year-old treated her followers to a glimpse of her Y2K-inspired look that featured a pink mesh bodysuit with a sequin butterfly, paired with matching, long tasseled gloves and oversized pink metallic cargo pants. Furtado also included a short clip of herself walking onto the stage and waving at the crowd of festival goers.

Alongside the post, she included a heartfelt caption marking the occasion. "My very first Coachella," Furtado penned. "What a dream."

Although she wasn't part of the original lineup, Furtado joined Australian music producer Dom Dolla during his set to perform their song, "Eat Your Man." Furtado's performance featured a small blunder when the singer took a fall on stage that resulted in a bloody finger.

In the comments, fans swooned over Furtado's look and congratulated her on her latest achievement.

"Timeless beauty," an Instagram user shared. "You literally have not aged... Congrats, mama."

"Iconic legend!," another chimed in.

"This is such a look. You deserve this!," a fan wrote.

"Welcome back," commented another. "You're better than ever!"

Furtado shared another carousel on Instagram documenting the first day of the festival where she enjoyed other performances with her 20-year-old daughter, Nevis Gahunia.

In the snaps, the singer rocked a pair of baggy black pants, an oversized cropped black graphic T-shirt with fellow Canadian icon Drake on the front, and white sneakers. She accessorized with a navy blue and white bandana, silver hoop earrings and silver necklaces.

"Coachella day 1," she penned in the caption.

Earlier this month, speaking with Euphoria magazine, Furtado reflected on her comeback to the music industry. After releasing her 2017 album "Ride" the singer took a hiatus to focus on her family and her wellbeing. "I'm in a better head space than ever," she revealed.

Preparing for her return to the music scene, Furtado revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD. Despite the challenges that come with the disorder, she says it has become her "superpower."

"I realize that my brain makes so much more sense in the studio. I was officially diagnosed with ADHD a couple of years ago and in the studio, my ADHD feels like a superpower,” she said.

Furtado says the evolution of the music industry has allowed her to use her recent diagnosis to her advantage.

"The way we promoted records, the way we marketed them, it’s almost like the way we market music now is much more suitable to my personality because it’s way more about just instant moments, you know? Because I have ADHD, it’s like, ‘Okay, great. That’s over. What’s next?’ It’s perfect for me," Furtado explained.

