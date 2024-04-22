Nelly Furtado's attitude about her career is an empowering reminder for moms everywhere: 'I have to honour all the parts of who I am. Period.'

Nelly Furtado spoke to Elle Canada about balancing motherhood and her career as an artist. (Image via Getty Images)

Nelly Furtado is giving a candid glimpse into her life as a working mom. In a new interview with ELLE Canada, the Canadian singer and mother-of-three reflected on how she's able to balance motherhood with her busy career.

"When your cup is full, you have more to offer. I’ve learned how to fill my own cup, so my cup is full," Furtado said.

Furtado, who is gearing up for the release of her first studio album since 2017, spoke passionately about the need for women to cultivate an identity for themselves outside of motherhood.

“It’s being honest about the facts that I’m a creative person and I need to pursue my talents. We’re programmed to think that [once we become a mom], we can’t be an artist anymore because one thing has to become more important than the other," Furtado shared.

Furtado said that women are often made to believe they aren't "allowed" to value their career once they become mothers.

"I’ve let go of baggage... have come into my own new reality... Yeah, I am a mom, but I’m also a woman, an artist and a creative person, and I have to honour all the parts of who I am. Period," she said.

"I’ve definitely enjoyed being the mom who’s, like, ironing clothes. You can do both — you can make the soup, but then you can make something else that’s not for your kids," she added.

Earlier this month, in another candid interview, Furtado spoke with Euphoria magazine. She reflected on her comeback to the music industry and her adult ADHD diagnosis. After releasing her 2017 album "The Ride," the singer took a hiatus to focus on her family and her wellbeing. "I'm in a better head space than ever," she revealed.

Despite the challenges that come with ADHD, she said it has become her "superpower."

"I realize that my brain makes so much more sense in the studio. I was officially diagnosed with ADHD a couple of years ago and in the studio, my ADHD feels like a superpower,” she said.

Furtado noted the evolution of the music industry has allowed her to use her recent diagnosis to her advantage.

"The way we promoted records, the way we marketed them, it's almost like the way we market music now is much more suitable to my personality because it's way more about just instant moments, you know? Because I have ADHD, it’s like, 'OK, great. That's over. What's next?' It's perfect for me," Furtado explained.

