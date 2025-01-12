Nescafé to launch first-ever espresso concentrate to U.S. market

The world’s largest coffee company globally has announced the launch of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, which will soon be available in U.S. markets. Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made with 100% Arabica beans and comes in a 300-milliliter bottle, which contains enough to make 20 cups of espresso.

Following the product’s successful launch in China and Australia last year, U.S. consumers can purchase this exciting new product at retailers starting in February. An exact product launch date has not been shared at this time. The concentrate product is easily dissolved in water or milk, allowing consumers to mix it with ice and water or milk and create customized espresso drinks at home.

In the U.S., Nescafé Espresso Concentrate will be available in two flavors: Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Black and Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Sweet Vanilla, for those who like a touch of sweetness in their iced coffee. According to a recent press release by Nescafé, this innovation supports younger generations’ growing demand for cold coffee products. The press release cites that nearly one out of every three cups of coffee consumed outside the home is cold coffee. The brand hopes the release of the Espresso Concentrate will make it easier for consumers to make barista-style, personalized cold espresso beverages in the comfort of their homes.

Axel Touzet, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands Strategic Business Unit, said: “Through the Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, we want to capture what younger generations of consumers are looking for: cold, convenient, customizable, premium coffee that brings the experience and taste they have outside their home to inside their home. We are enabling them to create café-style beverages instantly without any extra machinery.”

