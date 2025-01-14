Netflix's Bear Hunt trailer reveals major celeb line-up - as Holly Willoughby fears for stars

Netflix's new show Celebrity Bear Hunt sees Holly Willoughby take on a presenting role in Costa Rica - and we couldn't be more excited! The show follows a group of celebrity contestants who must survive in the jungle, while evading capture from survival expert Bear Grylls - who is hunting them.

The first trailer has revealed the line-up of celebrity contestants, as well as Bear's passionate pursuit of the group - and some seriously gorgeous outfits from Holly as the show's solo host as she looks on in concern at the contestants take on some terrifying challenges. Here's everything you need to know…

What is Bear Hunt about?

A group of celebrity are dropped into the Central American jungle to serve as prey for Bear Grylls. Determined to bring out the action hero in all of us, Bear tests the contestants' will to survive as he puts them through their paces. However, those who fail to impress will have to face to 'Bear Hunt', a game of cat and mouse where Bear will attempt to hunt them down and capture them, leaving them eliminated from the show.

Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Bear Hunt (Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Who are the contestants?

Meet the group of celebrity contestants here. From a Spice Girl to an Inbetweeners legend, there is a seriously impressive group of people taking on the challenge!

The Celebrity Bear Hunt line-up

Leomie Anderson

London-based model Leomie, 31, is a model and TV host - but will she be the 'model' campmate in the Costa Rican jungle?

Joe Thomas

As Simon from The Inbetweeners, Joe, 41, has starred in his fair share of very unfortunate situations - but will they compare to his jungle experience?

Mel B

Spice Girls icon, 49, Mel is bringing her Leeds charm to the jungle to zig a zig ah the competition!

Shirley Ballas

As Strictly's head judge, Shirley's trip to the jungle is a huge departure for her. The 64-year-old ballroom champion won't be able to Cha Cha her way out of Bear's clutches!

Shirley Ballas in Celebrity Bear Hunt (Ray Burmiston/Netflix)

Boris Becker

The 57-year-old three-time Wimbledon champion will have to serve his best game to beat Bear Grylls.

Kola Bokinni

A 32-year-old actor from London, Kola is ready to go into the Bear Pit, but will he captain his fellow team mates or go at it alone?

Danny Cipriani

Danny, 37, knows how to tackle as an ex-international rugby union player - but will his skills match Bear's?

Will the contestants beat Bear? (Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Zuhair Hassan (AKA Big Zuu)

Big Zuu, 29, is a TV chef and rapper - but how will he cope with the pressure of evading Bear's advances?

Una Healy

This singer and songwriter from County Tipperary, Ireland, is ready to face the wild. But Una, 43, won’t be able to sing her way out of this one!

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

The 59-year-old TV interior designer taste for transforming spaces might not help him with surviving Bear - but at least their camp will look fabulous!

Steph McGovern

Steph, 42, is a TV presenter. Will she be sent packing, or can she come out on top?

Steph McGovern on Bear Hunt

Lottie Moss

At 27, this London-based model might command the runway - but will she be able to 'run away' from Bear?!

When is the show being released?

Fans won't have too long to wait, as the eight-part show will be released on 5 February for your binge-watching pleasure!