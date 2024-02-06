11 best Lululemon bags to buy for spring — shop belt bags, wristlets and more

11 Lululemon bags to shop — belt bags, wristlets and more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon is not just about their athleisure wear; their accessories are also a big hit. Their bags are trendy, convenient and durable — what more could you ask for? Not everyone might be on board with the Everywhere Belt Bag craze, but Lulu offers a variety of other options, including totes, crossbody bags, backpacks, shoulder bags and more. The best part is that they're usually priced under $150, making them reasonably affordable without compromising quality. I'm a Lululemon bag lover myself, which is why I've put together a list of my favourites for you to browse. There are some new styles worth checking out and the same tried-and-true ones in new, fun colours for spring. Keep scrolling to see the goodies!

Lululemon Curved Wristlet This sleek wristlet doubles as a clutch — it offers multiple pockets and even has a phone compartment in the centre to keep all your essentials on hand. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunderlust Crossbody Bag This crossbody is perfect for stashing all your must-haves on travel days. You can wear either it over or under your jacket, depending on if you want a more discreet look. Available in two colours. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Clippable Nano Pouch This nano pouch can hold your go-to cards, hand sanitizer, hair ties, lip balm and more small essentials that you'll want quick access to. You can clip it onto your bigger bags or keychains. Available in three colours. $24 at Lululemon

Lululemon Pleated Shoulder Bag This shoulder bag has soft edges and a U-shaped silhouette, making it easy to nestle comfortably under your arm. It's super roomy with interior zippered pockets to keep smaller essentials organized. Available in three colours. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep things organized. Although it's spacious, it remains sleek and lightweight, avoiding any bulkiness. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon New Crew Backpack This backpack comes equipped with designated compartments for your laptop, workout essentials and water bottle so that everything can stay neatly organized. Available in three colours. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag "Great all around bag!" said one reviewer, adding that there's "plenty of room for a laptop and everything else." Plus, it has a flat bottom, meaning it stands up on its own to make finding your things a breeze. Available in four colours. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L The same old Everywhere Belt Bag that you know and love is now available in new spring colours, so you can add some new ones to your collection. Available in 10 colours. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet This handy wristlet features two zippered pouches on a wristlet. It's ideal for keeping small essentials organized while on the go — perfect for when you don't feel like carrying a bag. Available in nine colours. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L If the OG belt bag isn't cutting it for you, you can opt for this larger version that'll hold a bit more than the essentials. It's also available in some new colours, too. Available in six colours. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag This tote is the perfect catchall for any occasion — it boasts a large opening to easily toss in your belongings, plus plenty of pockets to keep things organized. Available in five colours. $68 at Lululemon

