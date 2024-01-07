I'm a shopping editor — here are 9 things under $70 I bought this year that I can't wait to use in 2024

Here are some things I bought & can't wait to try in the new year — from Lululemon, Amazon, Sephora & more.

I bought a lot of things in 2023, and, let's be real, 2024 will be no different. However, in the new year, I've decided to focus on good quality items, investing in products that'll actually enhance my daily life (as opposed to useless junk).

With nine purchases already ordered, some have already proven their value, while others are still en route to my doorstep. I am pretty pumped to put them to the test. And if they live up to the hype, I might just keep you updated with a review — so stay tuned!

But for now, take a look at my recent haul, and maybe you'll find something for you. Keep scrolling, pals!

I ordered this tumbler in a hot pink colour to brighten up my 2024 — it's the perfect Stanley dupe, in my opinion, and looks super sleek. The handle is ergonomically designed, and I'm thrilled that it'll fit in my cupholders, thanks to its tapered shape.

This bag went viral for good reason — many people have coined it their "Mary Poppins bag," meaning it fits a ton of stuff. I got this for travelling purposes, and I can't wait to tote around my entire house in here (lol). You can also opt for the Cozy Carryall, which is equally as large.

Free People FP Movement Quilted Carryall $68 Right now, this tote is only available in two colours, but new ones are constantly being added, so check back frequently if these don't catch your eye. $68 at Free People

I've stopped getting my nails done for years now, and now I stick to press-ons or at-home shellac. I've tried many press-ons, and one brand that I'll continue to use is Glamnetic. The quality is top-tier, and I'm excited to try this classic style out!

Sephora Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit $21 These press-on nails are available in a variety of designs and styles. Each pack comes with 30 nails, so you'll have plenty of extras. $21 at Sephora

One thing about me: I hate chopping vegetables — it can just get so tedious. But since veggies are good for me, I knew I needed something to help me out. When I saw this chopper on TikTok, I added it to my cart immediately, and I can't wait to give it a whirl.

I'm notorious for constantly wearing my Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag everywhere I go, so I've been wanting to switch things up. This nylon Uniqlo bag is the perfect alternative (and it also fits more than my belt bag). The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it slung across your chest, as a shoulder bag or a longer crossbody!

Can you believe I haven't owned a black eyeliner for years? I've been using black eyeshadow as a replacement, but lately, I've been wanting a bolder look. This Rare Beauty liner seemed like the perfect pick since it's waterproof (but still easy to take off) and has a built-in sharpener.

I've been using a hair dryer brush for a while now, but I find the blowing of hot air is a bit harsh on my locks. So, when I saw this genius invention — a thermal brush — I had to have it. It'll be interesting to see how it styles my hair with just heat (and no loud blow-drying noises blasting in my ear).

I have plenty of wallets, pouches and small leather goods, but hear me out: I needed something more lowkey and carefree for when I don't want to carry my leather wallets. This clippable pouch is perfect because I can attach it to my keys and be on my way!

This mist is a superhero product — it has ashwagandha to reduce signs of fatigue, peptides to calm irritation, and reishi mushroom to hydrate, cleanse and prevent signs of aging. So, naturally, I had to buy it.

