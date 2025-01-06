New year, clean car! Tidy up with this bestselling trash can, on sale for $10.

This clever waterproof multitasker has pockets for snacks and other supplies, and it's a favorite of 34,000+ 5-star fans.

I'd like to think that I keep a pretty tidy car, though it's hardly spotless by any means. One thing that I and thousands of Amazon shoppers use to help keep all of that clutter at bay? The bestselling Hotor Car Trash Can — a must-have for every car owner, especially those who want to keep a spotless ride for the new year. The best part: It will only set you back $10 — less than a meal at the drive-thru these days! If you're setting a goal to keep a clean car in 2025, this is the perfect place to start.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

You can't put a price on how good it feels to step into a clean ride but, for $10, it's less than one trip to the car wash. Plus, it'll keep paying off every single time you look at your spick and span, crumb- and wrapper-free interior.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Cans, bottles, tissues and receipts — oh so many receipts — always manage to find their way into every cup holder and storage compartment. And if you let your kid eat lollipop in the back seat? You know how important immediate access to a trash can can be. This clever car must-have gives you an easy place to dispose of trash and clutter before it starts to build up. It's classier than a plastic bag, plus it's waterproof, removable and machine washable, so say goodbye to those leaky messes.

And talk about organization: Three mesh pockets on the exterior can hold everything from napkins and tissues (a necessity on even the shortest of car trips these days) to small toys and snacks. lt means I never have a hangry toddler shouting at me from the back seat (well, depending on how fast I can pass the fruit snacks).

Think a 2-gallon trash can isn't big enough to hold all that your family can throw at it? There's a simple solution: the 3-gallon variety for a few bucks more.

A clean car is a New Year's resolution you can keep, especially with this little guy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This car trash can has over 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — proving that sometimes, the simple things make the biggest difference.

Pros 👍

"I used to just throw my trash in the slot on the sides of my car doors and the trash would pile up quickly," wrote one motorist. "This has been a game-changer. [It] keeps my car so much cleaner and holds over two weeks of trash."

"I really like this as I don't like a bag hanging and this blends in with my dark interior," testified another. "It's large enough for your needs and easy to change the bags. I've had others that haven't held up as well as this. The size is perfect and the material is stitched as well and shows great durability. If you want to skip out on bag replacements, we use the small bathroom trash bags as replacements and they fit great!"

"I used to have receipts, food wrappers and all kinds of junk around my car," recalled a reviewer. "Since getting this bin, my car has been spotless. I mounted mine to hang behind my center console. Highly recommend."

Cons 👎

This customer had a particular nit to pick: "This bag is made with great quality material. The stitching is strong. This bag will hold up for quite some time. ... It would be nice if it came with more than [just] two plastic bags."

"The only complaint I have about this item was that I was expecting it to be a more sturdy box-like item, but when it arrived, I discovered that it's basically an inexpensive lung box that's deflated," said a five-star fan. "However, this concern is no longer a problem for me as once you set it up, the shape holds and it is able to hold plenty of trash."

Does your car have brown interior? This color may be a better vibe!

