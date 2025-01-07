What are your New Year's resolutions for 2025? Poll of the Week

Tell us what kind of new year's resolutions you've made this year, if any. (Getty Images)

After the indulgence and excess of Christmas and the festive season, the new year represents an opportunity to refresh our minds and look deeply at what areas of our lives we want to improve. New year's resolutions are a great way to set goals for the year ahead.

This year, a YouGov poll found that Britons have their hearts and minds set on self-improvement and finances. Around 20% of resolution-makers intend to try and improve their finances, while 17% of Brits are vowing to get fit or exercise more, and 16% say they want to lose weight.

Up-skilling has also become a core focus for Brits, as 7% say they want to learn new skills and increase their knowledge in the new year. Elsewhere, 5% simply hope to become a better person in 2025, whether it's having a more positive outlook on life, being kinder to others, or working on an area of their personality.

