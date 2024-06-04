Nicola Coughlan Just Shut Down A Popular ‘Bridgerton’ S4 Fan Theory

If you binged the first four episodes of the third season of Bridgerton as soon as they debuted on Netflix on May 16, fear not, for not only will the remainder of the episodes be available later to watch on June 13, but a fourth season of the much-loved Regency drama is already in the works.

In April 2021, Netflix confirmed that the series was renewed for both a third and fourth season, and while information regarding the plot of the fourth season is scarce, Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton novels the series is based upon, recently confirmed that the fourth season is on its way although she is sworn to secrecy on the exact details.

This was further reiterated in May 2024, when Bridgerton's showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Refinery29 that they were 'in the middle of writing it [season four] right now.' The suspense!

Courtesy of Netflix

From the cast to the plot and everything in-between, this is everything you need to know about Bridgerton season four.

What will the plot of Bridgerton season four be?

Season three is (confusingly) based on Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth of Quinns' books. It focusses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)’s secret crush on her best friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and her quest for a husband, which has left fans questioning which of Quinns' books the fourth season could draw inspiration from.

2023 © Netflix

With the script for the fourth season still very much in its preliminary stages, following the third season's opening quartet of episodes, fans have theorised that Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)’s story could be the focus of the fourth season. The societal debut of Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) in the third season has also whet the whistle for whether her life could be central to the fourth series.

Adding fuel to the fire that Benedict may well be the focus of the fourth season, Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024 that both she and Shonda Rhimes were 'growing weary of the dynamic where Colin has no idea that Pen has feelings for him. So, it felt like it was the right time to lean into what’s going on between them and spin it in a new direction.'

In anticipation of the fourth season focussing on Benedict, Bridgerton wig artist Grace Gorman also recently shared a photo of Lady Cowper on Instagram, and wrote in the caption that the character’s first name was Araminta, the same name of the stepmother of Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Beckett, in the books. Noting the post, fans of the series promptly flocked to X where they shared their anticipation of Benedict's love story finally entering the fray. 'OMG!!! I think we are going to see Sophie soon enough,' commented one user.

On June 3, Coughlan, however, seemed quick to shut down that theory. After she posted a photograph of her and Newton in hair and make-up, fans were quick to notice that a mirror in the background had a Post-It taped to it, which read 'Sophie.' It didn't take long before fans flocked to Reddit, to wonder if the note was 'another sign' for season four.

But w her character’s alter ego may enjoy stirring the pot, Coughlan was quick to shut down the implication that she’d accidentally spoiled the upcoming fourth season. 'lolll no that’s @sophie.burton.33’s makeup station!!' she replied to one user's comment, tagging a Bridgerton makeup artist called Sophie.

Fans have also surmised that, after Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper, posted a string of pictures in honour of Pride month with caption admitting she's 'in love with a woman', a queer storyline may well be a part of the fourth season.

Joanna Bobin, who plays Madsen's on-screen mother Lady Cowper, wrote: 'Go baby girl! Love you', while Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, added: 'Love youuuuuu' along with a yellow heart emoji.

The series' showrunner, Jess Brownell, who has taken over from Chris Van Dusen as Bridgerton’s showrunner, has previously admitted that she's keen to incorporate more queer storylines in the show.

'I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role,' she told Pride. 'How exactly that plays out over this season and the next couple seasons, I can’t say specifically, but I will say I’m excited for fans to see that.'

Who will star in Bridgerton season four?

Two stars are already confirmed to return for season four, according to Coughlan. Speaking toThe Wrap, the actor confirmed that both she and Newton will reprise their roles for the fourth season.

'They’ve told us we’re back for season four, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting,' she said. '[We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.'

Netflix

No other cast members at the time of writing have been confirmed to return but it's safe to assume that Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), who joined the cast in season three, will all be back for Bridgerton's fourth outing.

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season four?

We're still waiting on a trailer for Bridgerton's fourth season but will update this piece as soon as we receive more information.

