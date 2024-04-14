NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall join Renée Zellweger in fourth Bridget Jones movie

The 12 Years a Slave actor and One Day star have been cast as new characters in the British romantic comedy franchise. They will join original cast members Zellweger, who is reprising her role as the titular Bridget, and Grant, who returns as her earlier love interest Daniel Cleaver after sitting out of the third film, Bridget Jones's Baby. Emma Thompson, who played the despairing obstetrician Doctor Rawlings in the 2016 film, will also return for the new outing, titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.