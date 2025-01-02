Next's new collection includes everything from animal print trench coats to stylish denim dresses
Most of the items look way more expensive than their high street price tags.
Next's new line of womenswear sees a range of super trendy pieces at affordable prices. Releasing a whole host of premium silhouettes for winter, we had to do a double take at the prices, with expensive-looking lambswool jumpers, animal print trench coats, loungewear sets, and more all coming in at less than we expected.
Animal Print Trench Coat
Mid Blue Western Midi 100% Cotton Denim Shirt Dress
Black White Relaxed Soft Touch Crew Neck Midi Knitted Jumper Dress
Black Cosy Waffle Long Sleeve Pyjamas
Black/White Spot Long Sleeve Overhead V-Neck Relaxed Fit Blouse
Burgundy Red Short Sleeve Drape Detail Midi Dress
Red Side Stripe Track Trousers
Brown Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Wrap Cardigan with Wool
Navy Premium 100% Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper
Tan Brown Aviator Jacket
A selection of items we don't anticipate lasting long include this stylish Animal Print Trench Coat (£98), perfect for elevating any outfit this winter. Along with this chic Mid Blue Western Midi 100% Cotton Denim Shirt Dress (£55) — a versatile style you can dress up or down with the right accessories and shoes. There's also some super cosy loungewear sets for less than £40 that are well worth a browse.
Prices range between £20 and £150, with many items looking way more expensive than their high street price tags.
Whether you're hunting for the perfect coat to see you through winter, a new dress for an upcoming celebration or staple pair of trousers, Next's latest womenswear range has it all. Keep scrolling for our favourites that have just dropped online.
Our favourite new-in picks from Next
Take your style to the next level with this all-over animal print coat, designed with cuff straps, a coordinating belt, two large patch pockets and statement lapels.
Turn heads in this long-length denim dress, detailed with press-stud fastenings, dual flap chest pockets, an adjustable waist belt and a classic collar.
Equal parts stylish and cosy, this jumper dress is perfect for styling this winter. Wear it with a pair of boots and layer with a chunky jacket for an effortless look.
We don't see this cosy waffle lounge set lasting long. Designed with a long sleeve top and a pair of matching bottoms, it's available in a range of colours.
Elevate your outfit with this beautifully detailed blouse, designed with long sleeves, a V-neckline and relaxed fit.
Great for an occasion, this chic dress comes with a flattering drape detailing across the waist, easy-to-move-in short sleeves and a round neckline.
Add a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe with these red stripe trousers, complete with a comfy elasticated waist.
Who doesn't love a chunky knit they can throw over anything? This gorgeous style features a wrap design with a ribbed wool fabric, and deep V-neck.
A quality jumper will last you for your years, and this staple crew neck style is no exception. Available in a range of colours, it comes in an oversized fit with raglan sleeves and ribbed hems, and is made from a 100% lambswool for extra warmth.
This versatile jacket can be styled a variety of ways for a number of occasions. Wear it casually with a pair of your favourite jeans and some boots, or dress it up with a knitted dress underneath.