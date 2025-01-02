Most of the items look way more expensive than their high street price tags.

Everything you need from Next's latest womenswear range. (Next / Yahoo Life UK)

Next's new line of womenswear sees a range of super trendy pieces at affordable prices. Releasing a whole host of premium silhouettes for winter, we had to do a double take at the prices, with expensive-looking lambswool jumpers, animal print trench coats, loungewear sets, and more all coming in at less than we expected.

A selection of items we don't anticipate lasting long include this stylish Animal Print Trench Coat (£98), perfect for elevating any outfit this winter. Along with this chic Mid Blue Western Midi 100% Cotton Denim Shirt Dress (£55) — a versatile style you can dress up or down with the right accessories and shoes. There's also some super cosy loungewear sets for less than £40 that are well worth a browse.

Prices range between £20 and £150, with many items looking way more expensive than their high street price tags.

Whether you're hunting for the perfect coat to see you through winter, a new dress for an upcoming celebration or staple pair of trousers, Next's latest womenswear range has it all. Keep scrolling for our favourites that have just dropped online.

✨Our favourite new-in picks from Next✨

Next Animal Print Trench Coat Take your style to the next level with this all-over animal print coat, designed with cuff straps, a coordinating belt, two large patch pockets and statement lapels. £98 at Next

Next Black White Relaxed Soft Touch Crew Neck Midi Knitted Jumper Dress Equal parts stylish and cosy, this jumper dress is perfect for styling this winter. Wear it with a pair of boots and layer with a chunky jacket for an effortless look. £44 at Next

Next Black Cosy Waffle Long Sleeve Pyjamas We don't see this cosy waffle lounge set lasting long. Designed with a long sleeve top and a pair of matching bottoms, it's available in a range of colours. £34 at Next

Next Red Side Stripe Track Trousers Add a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe with these red stripe trousers, complete with a comfy elasticated waist. £42 at Next

Next Navy Premium 100% Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper A quality jumper will last you for your years, and this staple crew neck style is no exception. Available in a range of colours, it comes in an oversized fit with raglan sleeves and ribbed hems, and is made from a 100% lambswool for extra warmth. £40 at Next