NFL star Brett Favre, 54, diagnosed with Parkinson's: Do concussions cause Parkinson's? What are the early warning signs? Plus more questions answered

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback played professional football for 20 years — and sustained "thousands" of concussions.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Frmer NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NFL star Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 54-year-old Football Hall of Famer shared the news Tuesday while testifying during a Congressional hearing on welfare reform before the House Ways and Means Committee.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback addressed his illness while discussing “guardrails” regarding dispersion of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. Eight million dollars of federal TANF funds through the state of Mississippi went to Favre, the construction of a volleyball arena at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi, and Prevacus — a new defunct drug company backed by Favre that was developing a drug to treat concussions. Throughout his 20 year career in professional football, Favre estimated he sustained "thousands" of concussions.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre appears before the House Committee on Ways and Means. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

“Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said. “As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

Favre has repaid the $1.1 million of TANF funds he accepted for no-show speaking engagements and has not been criminally charged in the matter.

What exactly is Parkinson's disease and how does the disorder impact a person's health? Read on to learn more.

What is Parkinson's disease?

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting the parts of the brain that control movement. Sometimes, it can lead to someone developing dementia in the later stages of the disease.

Movement is typically controlled by dopamine, a chemical that carries signals between nerves inside the brain. When cells that usually produce dopamine die, symptoms of Parkinson's disease arise.

Do concussions cause Parkinson's disease?

Concussions are a mild form of traumatic brain injury that can increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s and conditions like dementia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as mood and anxiety disorders.

Favre estimates he had "thousands" of concussions during his football career. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

According to a 2020 study, a single concussion increases the likelihood of later being diagnosed with Parkinson’s by 57 per cent and dementia by 72 per cent.

Multiple concussions increased the risk of developing both conditions — however research is required in the field. According to the Parkinson's Federation, the findings will help raise awareness of the severity of concussions with healthcare providers and the public.

What are the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease?

While symptoms of Parkinson's disease can vary, the most common include tremors, slowness, stiffness and balance problems. Other symptoms of the disorder include:

Fatigue

Soft speech

Problems with handwriting

Stooped posture

Constipation

Sleep disturbances

Mood and personality changes

Appetite changes

Tremors are a common symptoms among people with Parkinson's disease. (Photo via Getty Images)

However, a diagnosis can take time and there are no x-rays or tests that can confirm the disease, according to Parkinson Canada. Instead, a neurologist will typically look at a patient's medical history and conduct tests to rule out other conditions.

Who's at risk of developing Parkinson's disease?

Ten million people worldwide are affected by Parkinson's disease, the Parkinson's Foundation said.

While the cause of the disease remains largely unknown, many scientists believe it's caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The risk of developing the disease also increases if you have a close relative with Parkinson's disease.

The risk of developing it also increases with age, and men are more likely to get the disorder compared to women.

How is Parkinson's disease treated?

There is currently no known cure for Parkinson's disease. However, people with the disorder can live for many years.

Medications are often used in treating the symptoms of Parkinson's, including Levodopa to help lessen challenges with movement. Medications used for Alzheimer's disease can also be used to help improve any dementia symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

How is Parkinson's disease treated? (Image via Getty Images)

In some cases, surgery may be recommended for severe motor fluctuations. Therapeutic approaches may also be suggested to help people with physical function or speech.

How can I prevent Parkinson's disease?

While the key to preventing Parkinson's disease remains a mystery, scientists do know aging, stress and inflammation can cause cell damage and abnormal dopamine levels in the brain.

Keeping stress levels low is important in reducing inflammation in the body, while regular exercise and consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and Omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.