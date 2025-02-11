NFL Star Derrick Henry’s Texas Home Is Back on the Market for $1.6 Million

Looks like “King Henry” has his sights set on a new castle. After announcing plans to move to a larger property in Dallas that can better accommodate his growing family, which includes longtime Texas-born girlfriend Adrianna Rivas and their two daughters, NFL star Derrick Henry has doubled down on his efforts to offload another home in the area he has owned for three years.

The Baltimore Ravens running back first attempted to sell the abode, purchased by the veteran player for around $1.7 million in spring 2022 while he was still suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, for nearly $1.8 million last year. Now it’s popped up on the market again, this time with a reduced $1.6 million asking price and a new agent, Julie Provenzano of Compass, holding the listing.

A sleekly designed eat-in kitchen wrapped in quartz comes with high-end stainless appliances.

Nestled amid a flat parcel of land spanning less than a quarter of an acre, the modern stucco and wood-sided structure was built in 2021 in the Inwood Park neighborhood, about six miles from downtown. The two-story property has four bedrooms and an equal number of baths. Roughly 4,200 square feet of open-concept living space features a mix of tile and hardwood floors, 20-foot ceilings, automated shades, and expansive walls of glass.

Standing out on the main level are the formal living and dining rooms, both of which open via sliding glass doors to a covered patio warmed by a fireplace and turf-clad backyard beyond. Elsewhere is a family room, along with a gourmet kitchen sporting a waterfall-edge quartz island and matching backsplash, top-tier appliances, and a walk-in pantry. A guest suite with its own entrance has been converted into an office.

Sliding glass doors on the bottom floor spill out to a covered patio with a fireplace.

A striking floating staircase curves its way upstairs, where three additional bedrooms include a primary suite with a built-in projector for watching movies and a custom closet, plus a luxe bath spotlighted by a spacious black-and-white marble wet room holding a black soaking tub and two-person shower. Rounding it all out is a gated driveway, which leads to a grass-lined motor court flanked by an attached three-car garage.

Henry fell in love with Dallas while training there with the Titans during the off-season, according to The Wall Street Journal. A Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner at the University of Alabama, he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Titans, where the 31-year-old Florida native led the league in rushing yards for back-to-back seasons, was named 2020 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and made several Pro Bowl appearances. He left the team after eight seasons to sign with the Ravens in 2024.

