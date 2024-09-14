Nicky Hilton Teams With Aussie RTW Brand Rebecca Vallance for Holiday Dress Collection

Rebecca Vallance, the Australian-based ready-to-wear designer, and Nicky Hilton, a designer, businesswoman and philanthropist, are collaborating on a collection of holiday dresses.

The partnership, which grew out of a friendship and Hilton’s love of the brand, is the first time Vallence has collaborated with a design partner.

The collection launches Oct. 1 and encompasses 31 looks. The dresses will be available globally online and through all Rebecca Vallance stores. The collection will be carried by such retailers as Mytheresa, Saks and Revolve in the U.S., Harrods in London, Bloomingdale’s in Dubai and Kuwait and Eraldo in Italy.

In a Zoom interview with Hilton and Vallance, Hilton explained they struck up a friendship when she was hunting down a Rebecca Vallance dress that she needed, and it was sold out everywhere.



“I was pregnant and it was her classic dress with triple bows and puffed sleeves,” she said. She noted that her family has been wearing Vallance clothing for many years. Hilton said Vallance was visiting New York and they went out for drinks and they shared similar tastes in hair, makeup and food. They decided to create “an insane collection of dresses.”

Rebecca Vallance and Nicky Hilton at Cannes, both in Rebecca Vallance

Hilton said she loves the holidays, dressing up and going out. The entire collection is for the party season.

“From the initial mood boards and ideas to the final execution of the pieces, Rebecca and I have worked together to create a beautiful collection – one we are both so very proud of and that perfectly captures a quintessential holiday spirit. We can’t wait for you to see it,” said Hilton.



Details about the collection are under wraps until later this month.

The two have been working on the collection for over a year, staying in contact nearly every day. They worked over Zoom, Facetime and e-mail, and Hilton was involved in everything from mood board and designing to the fittings. There was no time to sample everything, and they put together illustrations and the stores bought it from the drawings.

The 40-year-old Hilton said she has been designing since she was 17 and has created handbags, clothing, jewelry and footwear. She currently has a footwear colllaboration with French Sole.

Asked whom she’s targeting with the new dress collection, Hilton said, “I think she’s an elegant woman with style, who’s social and about and likes to have fun and celebrate and dress up.”



She described the line as a “feel-good” collection with a little bit of something for everyone. The line is comprised mostly of dresses,and one jumpsuit. Sizes range from 0 to 12, and prices range from $680 to $1,360.

The ad campaign was photographed at Claridge’s in London.

Vallance said her company has experienced 128 percent growth over the past two years. Wholesale international sales have increased 177 percent from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024.

“Focusing strategic growth across both our direct-to-consumer business as well as our international wholesale remains our priority, and we ultimately want to build a global vertical footprint underpinned by an already-successful wholesale business. In Australia, we have recently opened stores across Sydney, Perth and Melbourne with more scheduled to open for 2025. We are currently sitting at nine stores in total. We have a plan to reach 15 stores by June 2025 and have sights on international expansion,” said Vallance.

