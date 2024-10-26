Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Old Hollywood glam in a sultry backless gown and a red lip to support BFF Selena Gomez

Since marrying into the Beckham family back in 2022, Nicola Peltz Beckham has since taken style cues from her ever-so-stylish mother-in-law Victoria and her recent Instagram post proves just that.

Posting to her 3.1m followers just yesterday the Lola actress and director channelled an elegant Old Hollywood glamour look that’s perfect for the party season ahead.

Swapping out her usual go-to fresh-faced glam for a striking red lip look with rosy cheek blush accents and fluttery eyelashes, the 29-year-old proved just how timeless and chic a classic glam look can be.

Calling on her go-to makeup artist Olivia Madorma and hairstylist Glen Oropeza, who is known for creating many of Sydney Sweeny’s most favourable hair looks, Nicola was in very safe hands.

Glen Oropeza styled her newly cut and dyed locks into an architectural curled look with a side part while Olivia Madorma made sure her porcelain perfect skin radiated a healthy glow, leaving the statement rep lip shade to do all the heavy lifting.

To match her bold and beautiful glam, Nicola opted for a black silky backless gown with structural shoulder pads, a high neck and long sleeves.

Nicola and Selena have been friends for years (Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

She wore the gilded gown to support her best friend Selena Gomez at the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, a mental health and support organisation founded by the former Disney star.

Over the past few months, Nicola has been on her high fashion journey, recently donning a black tuxedo bodysuit with sheer tights to celebrate her husband Brooklyn's new hot sauce venture Cloud23.

Nicola isn't afraid of a bold red lip shade (Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Just weeks before that she was spotted out and about at various opulent events during Paris Fashion Week. Stunning in a backless tuxedo-inspired crop top and trousers at Victoria SS/25 show, a metallic gold bustier corset and mini skirt combo and an all white risque jumpsuit with platform heels.

Nicola never disappoints on the fashion front and come party season we can’t wait to see what other styling statements she has up her sleeve.