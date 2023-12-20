Nicole Kidman makes naked dressing chic in nude gown with thigh-high slit

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has been on something of a fashion marathon of late, in which her every outfit has been more daring than the last. She's always been a straight up red carpet fashion queen, ofc, having worn many an iconic gown over the years – but having specialised in classic elegant looks for most of her career, 2023 has been a little different.

We've absolutely loved seeing the 56-year-old actress get a little more experimental with her style in recent months, wearing everything from a black cocktail dress with huge torso cut-outs and sheer opera gloves, to a fashion-forward gown by brand of the moment Coperni and even trying the controversial "no trousers" trend on for size. All those were nothing on her latest look, however...

Yep, we can officially announce that Nicole Kidman has just made her naked dressing debut, and true to form, it was both sexy and chic AF.

Attending a screening of her upcoming Amazon Prime drama series Expats alongside husband Keith Urban in Sydney, Australia, Nicole looked absolutely *incredible* in a nude-coloured gown complete with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. With her hair piled up in curls on top of her head and nothing but a chunky gold midi-arm bangle as an accessory, this is exactly what we imagine a Greek goddess would look when repping the naked dressing trend, tbh. Niche, we know – but you get the gist.

Nicole's dress is a design from Fendi's AW23 Couture show, in the perfect shade of nude that's only minimally different to the colour of her skin, creating a sexy trompe l'oeil effect. Even better, the intricate drapery of the gown is reminiscent of the super-thin sheath robes depicted on ancient Greek statues – so we weren't totally off with the goddess reference, after all. Either way, it's one of the most beautiful examples we've ever seen of a naked dress that's not actually naked in the slightest... Nicole always was one to keep things classy.

