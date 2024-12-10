Nicole Richie's dramatic snow leopard two-piece is actually iconic

Nicole Richie is seen outside "The Today Show" on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) (Raymond Hall)

Last year may have been the year for Sofia Richie - Lionel Richie's youngest daughter who skyrocketed to sartorial stardom after a glamorous Chanel-clad wedding in the South of France, but this year? It's the return of her older sister - Y2K fashion icon Nicole Richie.

The 43-year-old is gearing up for a reboot of her 2000s show The Simple Life, - which saw Nicole and her best friend Paris Hilton trade Michelin-star restaurants and lavish hotels for serving fast food and cleaning floors - called Paris and Nicole: The Encore.

While we wait patiently to see what the socialite duo gets up to 21 years after the show debuted, Nicole is bringing some major autumn/winter-style moments to keep us occupied.

Nicole stepped out in NYC in a snow leopard two piece (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin)

Combining 'Mob Wife' glamour with style icon chic, the fashion designer stepped out in New York wearing the coolest white animal print jacket and a matching midi skirt. The sophisticated snug ensemble featured a belted waist, chunky lapels and a flattering fit.

In true cool-girl fashion, a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, patent slingback pointed heels, gold drop earrings and a sleek black handbag made up her accessories for the day.

Animal print has returned with a vengeance this year, and shows no signs of slowing down for autumn/winter. From leopard print jeans to snake print jackets, fluffy 'Mob Wife' winter coats, high designer retro pieces and giraffe swimsuits: street style agendas have been peppered with wildlife prints throughout the entire year.

Her ensemble oozed autumn/winter chic (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin)

While being interviewed on Good Morning America back in June, Nicole dropped hints that the two were announcing a reboot, saying "I can’t tell you too much right now, but we’ve worked together to create something very special and exciting. I can’t wait for it to come out."

Paris then made a collaborative Instagram post with Peacock, the American streaming service heading up the show, captioning a video of a retro static tv playing The Simple Life theme song dubbed over the top "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."

We now know that Paris and Nicole: The Encore finally arrives on December 12.