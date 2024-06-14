Nine High-performance Makeup, Hair and Skin Care Products Meant to Last Through the Sweatiest of Circumstances

Makeup

Wyn Beauty Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint, $29

One of the first products tennis champion Serena Williams began developing for her inclusive beauty brand, Wyn, this SPF 30 skin tint features a buildable, gel-cream formula and is designed to perform under high-intensity circumstances — from competing in a Grand Slam (as one does) to the hustle-and-bustle of a 9 to 5 job.

Benefit Cosmetics Splashtint Moisturizing Dewy Lip Tint, $24

When it comes to lip tints, Benefit is the brand that keeps on giving. Since its launch in 1976, the brand’s original Benetint formula has spawned several similarly smudge-proof successors including Lovetint, Gogotint, Floratint and now: Splashtint. Formulated with glycerin and hyaluronic acid, this longwear formula offers a hydrating, dewy finish in 12 summer-inspired shades.

Kulfi Beauty Free the Brow Gel, $26

This multitasking clear gel doesn’t just hold brows in place; it also features vitamin E and sunflower oil to promote hair health and density over time — a nod to the South Asian hair oiling rituals founder Priyanka Ganjoo grew up with. Plus, its lavender comb is designed specifically to lock in front and tail hairs for the ultimate laminated look.

MAC Cosmetics Macstack Waterproof Mascara, $28

Formulated to maximize curl, lift and for clump-free layerability, Macstack’s waterproof formula also survived a viral, tear-inducing, 2 million Scoville hot wing bite by TikTok star Monet McMichael.

Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray, $33

Its game is in its name: intended to prevent makeup from succumbing to water and sweat, this setting spray features fermented algae extracts to protect skin from environmental pollutants and can be applied to a makeup sponge prior to foundation and concealer application for added staying power.

Hair

Dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo, $30

Corn starch gives this non-aerosol, vegan formula its oil- and sweat-absorbing claims, while mojave yucca aims to relieve the common pain points that can come with dry shampoo usage, including itchiness and flaky scalp.

Briogeo Style + Treat Sleek Stick, $23

Part of Briogeo’s new Style + Treat franchise, this sleek stick harnesses yuzu and plum oil to tame flyaways and rogue baby hairs, aiming to offer a glossy — rather than waxy — finish that can hold up in hot and humid conditions.

Skin

Typology T33 Color Corrector for Redness, $34.90

For addressing post-workout redness, Typology’s latest launch delivers niacinamide and green seaweed to calm the skin. The buildable, self-adjusting formula is suitable for all skin tones and is best applied with fingertips — perfect for on-the-go assistance.

OneSkin Triple Power OS-01 Body SPF, $54

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, biotech beauty brand OneSkin’s mineral body sunscreen features 14 percent zinc oxide to prevent UV damage, as well as the brand’s signature OS-01 peptide, which aims to boost collagen and hyaluronic acid biosynthesis.

