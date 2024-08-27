Ninja's 'genius' water bottle is on sale for the first time ever

Shoppers say it's an "absolutely amazing bottle" and helps you stay hydrated throughout the day.

With air fryers, ice cream makers, pizza ovens and grills slowly taking over every inch of our homes, namely from leading appliance and cookware brand, Ninja, it comes as no surprise that the team is stepping into a whole new market, with the launch of a brand-new reusable travel bottle — the Ninja Thirsti.

Available in two convenient sizes and a range of stylish colours, the reusable bottle is designed to keep still, sparkling, hot and cold drinks at their optimum temperature, and it's just been reduced in price for the first time since launching.

Selling fast and proving immensely popular with shoppers, you can grab the 530ml edition for just £24.99 down from £29.99, and the larger 700ml bottle for £29.99 down from £34.99, which is heaps cheaper than a lot of other competing designs on the market.

With various shoppers hailing it as "simply amazing", and some even saying they "cannot recommend it enough", it's hard to argue with this bottle's capabilities.

Why we rate it

What we love most about this handy travel bottle is its versatility. Not just designed for still drinks, it also works on sparkling beverages. That's right, you can keep your favourite fizzy drinks ice-cold and just as fizzy as when you first poured them. Refusing to stop there, it even doubles up as an on-the-go coffee mug and flask, too — keeping hot drinks piping hot for up to an impressive eight hours.

How, exactly? It works by having three layers of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which as a result, maintain drink temperatures for longer.

Just how effective is it? Well, one shopper tested it with a pint of beer for a festival where temperatures where reaching 30 degrees, they said that the drink remained "still fizzy and ice cold", even after jumping around with it in their bag.

Then there's the fact it's completely leak-proof (something that can't be said for all reusable bottles). Featuring a tough BPA-free plastic lid that prevents spills, leaks and drips, your drink is sealed in with a rubber gasket and sturdy mechanism for extra protection.

Choose between five colourways and two sizes. (Ninja)

Conveniently carry this bottle with you while on-the-go. (Ninja)

£29.99 £34.99 at Ninja

As for comfort and grip, the bottle is shaped with a smooth, round spout that allows you to drink comfortably and with ease. It also comes with a snap-down lid that doesn't budge, and two grooves on either side of the bottle for extra grip.

When it comes to style, you can choose between five neutral colourways: white, grey, black, mint and blue and two sizes: 530ml and 700ml.

What the reviews say

Reviews for Ninja's Thirsti Travel Bottle have already been flooding in, with an overwhelming positive response to the bottle's design and insulation.

"Amazing! I have just come back from a week in Cyprus where they were experiencing a heatwave and had temperatures of over 40 degrees. This bottle is fantastic at keeping the drinks cold. Cannot recommend enough."

"The best travel bottle I have ever bought. Especially as you can put fizzy drinks in it. I always have it filled up as it helps me stay hydrated throughout the day."

"So good that I bought my 2nd bottle for my son, and now waiting for the 3rd one for my daughter."

"I love everything about this bottle. [It's] well made and looks good. Keeps my drink cold for the whole of my 8-hour shift. Very robust so I'm sure it will outlive the the plastic and glass bottles I've previously owned."

"Best investment I've made, good wide neck means you can fill it easily with soup when cold and a much thicker smoothie when hot. Easy to clean so doesn't smell and comfortable to drink from. Being leak proof is an added bonus."

"Absolutely amazing, keeps things cold, sparkling and hot just as it says... best bottle ever."

Shop now: Ninja Thirsti 700ml | £29.99 (Was £34.99) from Ninja

Shop from Ninja Shop from Amazon