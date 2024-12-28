'No more clumping': This eyelash comb is down to $5 for flawless lashes every time

With a curved handle to give the comb a better angle, this beauty took is a breeze to use.

When it comes to makeup, everyone knows that a swipe or two of mascara can make all the difference — which is why it's pretty much everyone's desert island makeup product. But clumping can (just as quickly) turn the look into a hot mess. Enter: The top-selling Msq Eyelash Comb is just $5 at Amazon. This tiny tool separates mascara-coated lashes in seconds, defining each one. The result? A natural-looking, clump-free finish that will make everyone wonder if you're wearing mascara at all.

The best makeup doesn't draw attention to itself — it draws attention to you, giving you a glow and an indefinable magic. Mascara needs a little help here — ask any makeup artist and they'll agree. This eyelash comb is that little zhuzh that makes a big difference.

With 30 mini metal tines, it breaks up spots where mascara is accumulating. All you have to do is run it through your lashes after you've finished applying your makeup. (Some reviewers even give their lashes a swipe with the comb prior to application for better results.) Not only will it reduce clumps, it'll help separate lashes for a more natural look and fuller overall effect.

The shaped handle gives the comb a better angle, making it a breeze to use; there's even a cap to keep the tool clean and protected. Once you see how much of a difference this lash comb makes, you'll wonder why it wasn't in your makeup bag all along.

Lashes need love too, and this comb is just the TLC we're talking about. (Getty)

Over 19,000 Amazon customers give the Msq Eyelash Comb their five-star seal of approval.

"No more clumping!" says a happy shopper. "I was skeptical, but decided to try this and ... IT WORKS! My eyelashes are very thin, so I use a couple of layers of mascara, and no matter the brand there's always some clumping. ... Super easy to grip and comb through any mascara clumps. Thumbs up for this!"

"My absolute favorite beauty tool!" reports another reviewer. "I love using this eyelash brush! I'm 68 and never used one before; had always struggled with clumps and lashes sticking together. Now I use this, it's simple and easily does the job! I love it!"

"Say goodbye to clumpy eyelashes!" exclaims a third enthusiast. "Worth it. Buy it. Don't think about it. I used it for the first time this weekend and again this morning for work and am in love. Apply your mascara, then use your brush — evens out the spread of your lashes for a full look. I'm shocked I only recently learned about this!"

However, some buyers felt the comb didn't comb as well as they'd hoped. Said one: "The tines are so close together that I have to work to get it through my mascara eyelashes. I wait until the mascara is dry, otherwise, it pulls some of the mascara off and I only use one coat."

Amazon Msq Eyelash Comb Get it in six colors, including pink (pictured). We vote for a bright one so it's easy to spot in your makeup bag. $5 at Amazon

Another celebration-worthy find we love? Essence mascara, which over 260,000 shoppers adore. One reason? It's also only $5.

Amazon Essence Volumizing Mascara Why deal with the stress of false lashes when this affordable mascara can give you similar results? It's formulated to glide on without clumping, while maximizing length and volume. One satisfied shopper calls it a "miracle worker," adding: "I really do look like I have on falsies. But in a natural way. At age 52, your eyebrows and eyelashes start to thin and turn gray (mine did, anyway). This mascara solves that problem. No clumps." $5 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $5 at Ulta Beauty$5 at CVS Pharmacy

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.