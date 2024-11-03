'No more jiggle when I laugh': These high-waisted undies are over 40% off

Finding unicorn undies that smooth things out and don't ride up can feel like an impossible dream. That is, until you come across a high-waisted pair that nearly 47,000 Amazon shoppers say keeps everything in place and feels super comfortable to boot. Right now, you can get a five-pack of Wirarpa High-Waist Underwear on sale for $23, down from $41 — that's over 40% off.

Why is this a good deal?💰

You can get a five-pack of undies in 10 color combinations including black, white and multi. And for less than five bucks a pair! This is the lowest price we've seen for these for the last few months, and we don't expect it to be this low again until next year.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you're about to unravel over your ill-fitting undergarments, these fan favorites will grant you the peace of mind you deserve. Made with cotton and spandex, they're built to make your life comfier — and also cooler when the thermostat is up a bit too high.

And if we're being honest, few of us are spared the muffin top — there's only so much that diet and exercise can do. These panties help keep things contained without rolling down.

Nearly 47,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy panties. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you have a little junk in the trunk (or a lot!), finding underwear that doesn't ride up feels like uncovering the holy grail. And nearly 47,000 reviewers can, ahem, get behind these.

Pros 👍

"This is a repeat purchase because I love this product so much," gushed a rave reviewer. "They are comfortable wearing anything. They have enough stretch that it feels like the underwear are holding my apron belly securely. No more jiggle when I laugh. Highly recommend these. From now on, these are the only underwear I will purchase."

"These are the softest, most comfortable underwear I've ever worn," raved an enthusiastic fan. "They are more of an everyday thing and since I am retired, everyday wear is my go-to. By that, I mean shorts, jeans, billowing sundresses, etc. Washing and drying were no problem. These did not shrink or become distorted in any way. Oh, and for the win — no wedgies!"

"Finally, I've found it!" wrote a five-star fan. "I have been on a lifetime quest to find undies that hit all the checkmarks. I've tried all price points and all cuts and styles. These are sooooo comfortable. They don't pinch, they don't dig, they don't scratch, and they wash so well. ... They aren't too thin or thick and breathe, and the waistband is the best. So happy I just bought a second set."

"No chafing, no wedgies and none of that synthetic sports-material stuff that causes unnecessary sweating," a satisfied customer shared. "These are just good ole comfy briefs that you can do whatever you want in, and they fit as they should."

Cons👎

These might not be the panties for your lower-cut pants. "Only downside is sometimes my underwear comes up higher than my pants, but maybe that's a pants problem and not an underwear issue," one reviewer said. Another echoed this sentiment, saying that they're a "little bit too high in the waist, but I would rather a bit too high than too low."

Added the five-star fan from above: "They can show panty lines in some clothes, so that's something to keep in mind depending on the clothes you wear."

