16,000+ shoppers rave about these 'slimming' undies — and a 5-pack is just $20

Underwear shopping is not fun — especially since you can’t try 'em before you buy 'em. There’s no telling whether they’ll ride up or bunch up, turning your day into an uncomfortable one. In this situation, reviews are golden. Amazon shoppers are a savvy crowd and they’ve found panties with all the right bells and whistles: Cotton Mid-Waist Panties from Ummiss. You can get a five-pack of these undies for just $20.

Made with cotton and spandex, these full-coverage panties offer a smooth, comfortable fit and give you support where you need it most. They have an extra-wide waistband that's soft, stretchy and keeps your tummy contained without being too restrictive. If you're working with a disgruntled meno belly, shoppers say this could be your secret weapon against Father Time.

If you're skeptical about that waistband staying put, don't fret. The waistband is designed to remain in place all day long and tame that 'pesky muffin top'. And you don't have to worry about them riding up at the wrong time either! If you do a lot of running around at work, some shoppers rely on these undies to get their job done without making them uncomfortable.

Over 16,000 shoppers give these comfy panties a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these undies — over 16,000 fans rave about them.

"These are perfect for my work attire. No muffin top and no wedgie!" raved a five-star fan.

They blew the mind of another shopper who wrote: "Comfortable fabric with just the right amount of stretch. Slimming but very comfortable waistband! Nice rear coverage and washes nicely. I just ordered my second set and I will order more."

"These are the best underwear I have ever had," shared an impressed reviewer. "I am curvy yet petite or slim thick as they say. I work out five days a week and am a vet tech, the cotton material is fantastic for sweat. They fit just right above the hips perfectly — these are not the 'low rise brief' style that look like granny panties. Light tummy control and look cute on. Woot woot!"

Another wrote: "I work in a warehouse and have to do a lot of bending, squatting and moving around. These underwear do not budge. They’re really comfortable and fit great."

"These are great for anyone with a tummy pooch from surgery or having children," shared a grateful customer. "They don't have a lot of compression but a good amount of support. The only thing that is a con for me is the seam around the leg is a little tight and rigid. I am hoping over time it will become more flexible. The fabric is soft and thicker than what I have bought from local retail stores."

