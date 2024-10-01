The 'Nobody Wants This' Soundtrack Is Amazing – Here's Every Song

You might be attracted to Netflix's newest rom-com Nobody Wants This for Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and their palpable on-screen chemistry. You might even tune in for five hours' worth of dedicated Adam Brody screen time, and while there's no right or wrong answer, one of the reasons you're sure to stay tuned is the series' improbably perfect soundtrack.

For the uninitiated, Nobody Wants This centres on the unlikely relationship between sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), who meet at a mutual friend's dinner party. Foster has called the series a 'love letter' to her marriage, with the story of Joanne and Noah loosely based on her experience of falling for her now-husband, who is the son of Jewish Russian émigrés.

From the boppy tunes of Jewish musicians Haim and Olivia Kaplan to those of upcoming artists Remi Wolf and Rachel Chinouriri, this is both a soundtrack and a series that you'll keep coming back to.

The 'Nobody Wants This' soundtrack

Episode 1: Pilot

Haim – 'Summer Girl'

Strongboi – 'Ugi'

Remi Wolf – 'Cinderella'

Mini Mansions – 'Drive'

Haim – 'Now I’m in It'

Léon – 'You & I'

Episode 2: A Shiksa Walks Into a Temple

Olivia Kaplan – 'Seen By You'

Meadow Life – 'Night Run'

Yeek – 'Shake'

Michael Shuman – 'End of Love'

Francis and the Lights – 'See Her Out (That’s Just Life)'

Episode 3: Either Aura

Valley – 'Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden'

Anna Graves – 'When the Love Is Gone'

Rihanna – 'Love on the Brain'

Episode 4: Obliterated

Willie J. Healy – 'Sure Feels Good'

Meadow Life – 'You and Me'

Meadow Life – 'Manchester Nights'

Episode 5: My Friend Joanna

Strfkr – 'Together Forever'

Babyidontlikeyou – 'Wanna Go Back'

Labrys – 'Can’t Win'

Shawn Mendes – 'Always Been You'

Episode 6: The Ick

Sweepstakes – 'Namaste'

Anna Graves – 'Fly'

Glu – 'My Demons'

Episode 7: WAGS

Mac Miller – 'Knock Knock'

Christopher Cross – 'Sailing'

Paul Russell – 'Say Cheese'

Zack Dawes, Este Haim, Michael Shuman – 'Drip Drip'

Mini Mansions – 'Mirror Mountain'

Chumbawamba – 'Tubthumping'

Episode 8: Rebecca’s Box

Olivia Rodrigo – 'Brutal'

Episode 9: My Girl Bina

Olivia Rodrigo – 'Obsessed'

Wren Tillings – 'Becoming'

Vasepia – 'Bit Vibra'

Fleet Foxes – 'If You Need to, Keep Time on Me'

Episode 10: Bat Mitzvah Crashers

Rachel Chinouriri – 'All I Ever Asked'

Nick Sena & Zack Dawes – 'Temples'

Frank Sinatra – 'New York, New York'

Soulja Boy – 'Crank That'

Walk The Moon – 'Shut Up and Dance'

Dua Lipa – 'Levitating'

Boyz II Men – 'I’ll Make Love to You'

Hailee Steinfield – 'Love Myself'

Celeste – 'Strange'

Francis and the Lights – 'See Her Out (That’s Just Life)'

