Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: A 51-year-old beauty editor's favorite anti-aging picks

When it comes to deep discounts on top-of-the-line beauty products, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has the market cornered, at least for summer. The deals here — which run through August 4 — on premium brands like NuFace, Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley and more are the best I've seen outside of Black Friday. Where else but Nordstrom will you find a two-pack of the highly-effective brow-growth serum NeuBrow for $85 — 50% of its regular cost? Or a jumbo size of my favorite anti-aging product of all time for nearly $100 off? How about a top-rated wrinkle cream from legendary aesthetician Kate Somerville for less than $50?

As a 51-year-old beauty editor, I have access to and test hundreds of anti-aging products each year. The list below includes some of my all-time favorites — many are the finest products I've ever tried. Want more from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Read up on all of our favorite picks from brands like Ugg, Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Dyson and more.

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals

Nordstrom Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion $30 $47 Save $17 Every quality skin-care routine requires a reliable moisturizer and there's a reason this dermatologist-developed lotion is Clinique's No. 1 bestseller. The gentle formula is fast-absorbing and ultra-hydrating without feeling greasy, which may be why it's been a fail-safe face softener for generations of women, including my mom. It's also versatile: lightweight enough for summer but emollient enough to keep skin supple even through winter's driest days. Right now you can scoop up this jumbo size (6.7 oz.) at 36% off and have enough to last you through the end of the year. $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream $49 $98 Save $49 Aesthetician Kate Somerville's skin care line is beloved by celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes and Demi Moore (and dozens of others) because the products are just that: universally good. This wrinkle cream is no exception: It's been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines while increasing tightness and moisturizing your skin. I would bathe my five-decades-old face in a tub of this every day if I could. Save 50% with this Nordstrom beauty exclusive. $49 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Forever Set $83 $124 Save $41 Retinol is one of the few ingredients clinically proven to smooth wrinkles, and Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Eye Rescue uses time-released version to help resurface the skin around the eye to make the area softer-looking, less dry and simply prettier overall. When used consistently, the formula also helps to reduce puffiness. Maybe best of all, this package includes a refill pod. You could even take the $41 you saved and put it toward Tilbury's universally flattering Pillow Talk Lip Kit, also on sale. $83 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NeuBrow Brow Serum Set $85 $170 Save $85 I cannot say enough good things about this magical, award-winning brow-growth serum, but I will tell you this: I started using NeuBrow earlier this year when my perimenopausal brows were at their most sparse. Within literally three weeks, I had a ton of new growth and now, after 6 months of use, my eyebrows are thicker (and, weirdly, darker?) than they've ever been before. This product works and now's the time to buy it: when you can get two tubes for the price of one. $85 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NuFace Mini+ On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit $165 $250 Save $85 With consistent use (it takes just a few minutes per day), this microcurrent facial toning device works to firm those places on your face you really want firmed: the jowls, cheek line and even your neck. This mini version is great for travel and the set comes with an ample size of the NuFace serum, which accentuates the job. You'll save a sweet $85 with this bundle. The larger NuFace Trinity+ is also on sale ($130 off) at Nordstrom's sale. $165 at Nordstrom