Nordstrom shoppers say these boots are 'completely waterproof' — and they're under $150

These Blondo ankle boots, available at Nordstrom, have shoppers raving.

If you're dreading wet, slippery, slushy sidewalks as much as we are — we're eyeing the Blondo Prestly Waterproof Leather Booties, available at Nordstrom.

The Prestly Booties feature a stretchy leather upper and ready-for-anything rubber tread — but are they worth the $150? Read on for all the details.

Put one foot *gracefully* in front of the other with the Prestly Booties.

$150 at Nordstrom

The details

These chic but functional boots feature a sock-like back shaft that stretches for comfortable wear, as well as a chic waterproof suede upper.

The design gets extra style points for its rugged lug-style sole that provides grip on those greasy days.

The Prestly Booties are available in sizes 5.5 through 11 and currently come in 5 different colours: black, ivory, grey, taupe and dark brown.

Mud, snow, rain or sleet, the Prestly Booties will help you muck through it all.

What other people are saying

The Prestly Booties are so new to Nordstrom that they have only a handful of reviews — but so far, they have a perfect 5-star rating, with reviewers praising their style, comfort and waterproof abilities.

"These are my most favourite and comfortable boot I ever owned," said one shopper. "It had rained and stepped in to a puddle a lot deeper than expected. Will say completely waterproof."

Another shopper said the boots are so comfortable, they can wear them without socks.

"I love these boots! Perfect fit! True to size," said the reviewer. "I can wear them without socks thats how comfortable they are. Highly recommend."

The verdict

If you're looking for a versatile, waterproof pair of boots that are as stylish as they are functional, the Blondo Prestly Booties, available at Nordstrom, are a great option.

However, if you're looking to shop, you'll want to move fast — Blondo boots rarely stay in stock for long!

