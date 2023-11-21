Nordstrom's Black Friday deals include these 'comfortable' and 'flattering' ankle boots for under $100

Nordstrom's Black Friday deals include these cute Blondo ankle boots on sale for $100.

Nordstrom just dropped nearly 2,000 Black Friday deals — including a steep discount on the Blondo Shanna Waterproof Booties.

And with snow, sleet and slush season approaching — the timing couldn't be better.

Now 33 per cent off, these stylish and comfortable Waterproof Booties — featuring a seal that protects them from the elements — ring in at $100.

Despite having a suede/leather upper, the Blondo Shanna Waterproof Booties don't show any signs of slush, thanks to the brand-patented protectant that covers the material. (Nordstrom)

The details

The Blondo Shanna Waterproof Booties feature the brand's AquaProtect seal, which protects your boots from water, calcium and salt so your boots stay in tip-top shape — and so your feet stay warm and dry).

The long-lasting, rigid rubber soles and two-inch heel also offer extra grip and support so you don't slip on icy sidewalks. Extra style points come in the form of shiny buckles and crisscrossing straps across the front of the shoe.

These ankle boots come in sizes 5.5 through 12 and 3 colours — all of which are on sale: Black, taupe and beige. However, sizes are selling fast — so you'll want to snap these up while you still can.

The zipper closure on the inside of the Blondo Shanna Waterproof Booties keeps your foot in place, giving you some extra stability on slick surfaces. (Nordstrom)

What shoppers are saying

These Blondo boots have a 4.4-star rating on Nordstrom's site.

"Blondo has such nice waterproof genuine suede boots, and this style is another winner," one reviewer said. "Comfortable heel height and flattering toe on a lug sole. I ordered my usual boot size of 9.5M. Fit is true to size."

"The inside has a very soft foot bed lining," said another reviewer. "I like the bottom of the boot, won't slip on ice and snow. Practical and stylish."

However, some shoppers did call out that these boots fit a bit narrow.

"The toe area is a little narrow," cautioned one reviewer. "But the fit is good."

With these booties in your shoe closet, you can finally wear suede in the wintertime. (Nordstrom)

The verdict

If you're looking to cash in on some Black Friday deals to outfit your winter wardrobe, the Blondo Shanna Waterproof Booties are a great buy, especially at their current Nordstrom Black Friday sale price.

While shoppers overall seem to be impressed with these cute and comfy boots — some do caution that they run narrow. If you have wider feet, you might want to size up or try these on in person.

